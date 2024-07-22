Small businesses share concerns about cheap factory-made replicas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A GROWING concern within the artisan community about the mass replication and sale of handmade items is prompting one British business to speak out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan Bonnar, founder of The British Craft House and BuyIndie, has spoken with many vendors identifying an increasing number of instances where their original designs are being duplicated by larger manufacturers.

The challenge facing the artisan crafts market mirrors issues prevalent in the fashion industry, as fast fashion brands frequently come under scrutiny for appropriating designs from independent creators without acknowledgment or compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inferior quality replicas are sold at reduced prices, undercutting original creators and deceiving customers who often can't differentiate between the genuine designer and the low-quality dupe.

Susan Bonnar, founder of The British Craft House

This alarming trend undermines the integrity of authentic craftsmanship and poses a significant threat to small businesses. The impact can be devastating as artisans struggle to compete against mass production and greater marketing capabilities.

Reverse Google image searches by craft sellers with The British Craft House have found other sites using images of their products to advertise shoddy replicas. At times sellers are even buying the original product and reselling it on other platforms for an extremely inflated price, taking the profits for themselves.

Several sellers have even been reported on other online marketplaces for using stolen pictures when someone else is already using their own original images on the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some vendors have also recognised product descriptions copied word-for-word, raising questions surrounding the violation of intellectual property rights.

One of the handmade items that Joy sells on The British Craft House

This is why TBCH goes through a vetting process before allowing anyone to sell items on the platforms, a procedure not adopted by many other sites.

One vendor, Joy Salt, who makes glass jewellery and homewares, has noticed these imitations becoming more common online.

Joy said: “My JOYSOFGLASS Etsy shop was closed as usual in June 2021 when someone mentioned they had seen my distinctive Beach Hut suncatcher on there. I checked and sure enough, someone had it for sale in an Etsy shop with everything exactly copied from my TBCH shop with description wording, all my photos and for double my price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems the ‘false’ Etsy shop sees something on another site like TBCH which they think they could sell for double the price. They copy the listing but offer it at a much inflated price. I am pretty sure this practice is very common. I am on an Etsy group on Facebook and honestly if the posts I read are to be believed, only 10% of things for sale are actually hand made by the seller. An awful lot are simply drop shipped. The customer buys it, then the seller gets it sent directly from Amazon or Temu where it costs them a quarter of the price they have charged.”

Susan said: “It’s disheartening to see the creations of talented craft sellers being exploited for quick profit. These practices not only harm our business but also devalue the artistry and effort that goes into each handmade piece. We are committed to combating this trend by educating consumers and advocating for stronger protections for our sellers.

“By choosing to purchase authentic handmade items, consumers play a crucial role in sustaining the livelihoods of artisans and ensuring the continuation of traditional craftsmanship.”