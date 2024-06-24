Small charities in the South West: a lifeline for residents amid crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New data released today to mark Small Charity Week (24 – 28 June) reveals how frequently people in the South West use and rely on small charities.

30% of people used a community-based food bank in the last year, with over 14% having to rely on them more than twice a week. As charities in the South West plug the gap in people’s finances, over a quarter of people in South West said they used a small charity because they needed support with the pressures caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The research commissioned by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) shows that 14% of people have used a small charity to ‘support with pressures caused by the cost-of-living crisis’ and nearly 1 in 10 said that public services were insufficient.

As many as 3 in 4 people (75%) said small charity closures caused by underfunding would have a negative impact on their community. While 40% of people in the South West described small charities as ‘under supported’, ‘under resourced’, ‘essential’ and a ‘lifeline’; exposing how integral they are to people’s daily lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your World

[Building Circles, a small charity providing invaluable support to people with learning disabilities in Gloucestershire, helping them build friendships, gain independence, and feel a sense of belonging in their community. Their dedicated volunteers are the backbone of the charity, enabling them to offer life-changing services and activities.]

Helen Kay, CEO at Building Circles said: "Volunteers are the backbone of our charity. Without their dedication, many of our services would not be possible. Thanks to our volunteers, adults with learning disabilities can enjoy our allotments, participate in social activities, and expand their social lives. Without the time and effort our volunteers give, the individuals we work with could miss out on these vital opportunities for growth, connection, and enjoyment.”

Other key findings and reasons for using small charities include:

The main reason Brits in the South West say they used a small charity in the last year was to ‘meet new people’ (33%)

Over 1 in 4 (27%) have used community swimming pools and more than 1 in 4 (28%) have accessed community halls in the South West

1 in 4 (25%) of Brits say they used a small charity to learn or develop skills

Almost half of Brits in the South West (42%) think the government should do more to support small charities, over half (52%) say it should be easier for small charities to get funding

Over a quarter of Brits in the South West (28%) say that the public should donate more money to charities, if they can. And almost 1 in 5 people (19%) say it should be made easier for people to volunteer for a small charity

Responding to the research, NCVO Chief Executive Sarah Elliott (formerly Vibert) said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today’s findings are a stark reminder that small charities in local communities across the South West, often those with the least resources, are plugging the financial gap caused by the cost of living crisis that millions of people in this region are grappling with. It’s clear that many are accessing small charities for regular support for essential issues like being able to eat and feed their families.

Every day, small charities in the South West are making a big difference, but they need better support and more volunteers to be able to stay open and continue the work that so many people depend on. Small charities are not just a nice to have; they provide services that underfunded public services can no longer do. As the country gears up to choose the next government, charities in the South West must be heard, recognised, and given the support they need to ensure communities are stronger tomorrow than they are today.”