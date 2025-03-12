Smear Test Day at Local GP Practice: Promoting women's health and early detection

In a proactive effort to promote women's health and raise awareness about the importance of early detection, Trafalgar Medical Group Practice, a local GP practice in Southsea is hosting a dedicated Smear Test Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative is part of a broader campaign to encourage women to prioritise their health and undergo regular cervical screening. All Practice Nurse appointments from 8am to 6.30pm have been dedicated to performing smear tests.

The event aims to make cervical screening more accessible and convenient, addressing barriers such as busy schedules and apprehensions that often prevent women from attending their routine tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam King, Clinical Manager at the practice, emphasised the significance of regular cervical screening: "Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable types of cancer when detected early through regular smear tests. We want to ensure that every woman has the opportunity to get screened and take control of their health."

Practice Nurses Paige and Ellen preparing for Smear Day at Trafalgar Medical Group Practice

The welcoming and supportive atmosphere created by the staff aims to alleviate any anxiety or discomfort associated with the procedure. The GP Assistant team have created an information board to educate patients about the process and its benefits which can be found in the waiting room.

A patient, who attended the event for her smear test, shared her thoughts: "I think it's fantastic, I have been able to attend before work which makes it so much easier, and the staff have been so kind."

The Smear Test Day has received positive feedback. By making cervical screening more accessible and raising awareness about its importance, the GP practice hopes to see an increase in the number of women attending their regular smear tests, ultimately leading to earlier detection and better health outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women who were unable to attend the event are encouraged to contact the GP practice to schedule their smear test appointments. The Practice offers evening and Saturday morning appointments. The practice remains committed to supporting women's health and ensuring that every woman has access to this vital preventive measure.

Eastney Health Centre

The practice recognises that that some individuals may find the procedure difficult, the practice has implemented measures to make the experience more comfortable.

"We have improved facilities, such as an advanced examination couch, relaxing music, and lighting," explained Sam King, "Additionally, we offer a discreet way for individuals to inform staff if they find the examination difficult due to previous trauma or experiences, ensuring they can undergo the test without embarrassment or worry.

"We are also committed to supporting individuals living with HIV and the transgender community by offering the test in a manner that reflects their needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about cervical screening and to book an appointment, please visit the GP practice's website https://trafalgarmedicalgrouppractice.co.uk or contact their reception on 02392 821371.