Social enterprise trebles its creative events that boost ‘happy hormones’ in Portsmouth crafters

Have you been invited to a sip and paint or a knit and chat? You are not alone.

Portsmouth social enterprise Creatful is celebrating its three-year anniversary this month - and founder Nancy Fellows is thrilled that her enterprise now offers 6000 “safe and inclusive spaces” for people in Portsmouth to connect using creativity, including a special provision for people with mental health and recovery issues.

Post covid and lockdown, crafting in a small group - including knitting, sewing, crochet, painting - has become one of the UK’s most popular activities. Three times as many Brits are regularly buying crafting materials online, and craft retailers like the The Works, Hobbycraft and Etsy are enjoying thriving online sales.

“Mindful creativity - activities like knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, sketching - is an under utilised well being tool,” explains Creatful founder Nancy Fellows.

Crafters in full flow at a Creatful event

“War, protests and negativity are part of our daily newsfeed and for many the world feels unsafe. We are bombarded with digital and gadgets and that doesn’t make us happy. People are turning to non screen based activities that they can do with their hands and they quickly realise you can get into this incredible creative flow.

"When you are in creative flow your brain patterns mimic that of when you meditate and you can access the benefits of mindfulness through making things. As we create, our brains reward systems are engaged - meaning we are actively accessing happy hormones.”

It is a great way to meet new friends and alleviate isolation and loneliness.

Nancy began Creatful craft classes in 2021; born out of her own experiences of anxiety and finding it difficult to leave the house and meet people.

“I find traditional small talk and networking or just walking into a room full of people really intimidating,” continues Nancy.

“But when you are all doing something fun and crafty together; its a great leveller; there less ‘awks’ and there is always the activity to talk about. It’s amazing to see how people connect and become at ease when their hands are busy and they are engaged on project work together.”

Crafting’s accessibility has also proved hugely beneficial for people in recovery, or with mental health needs, and the less physically able too.

“A quarter of craft makers who sell online have a disability, a number that’s doubled since 2006,” continues Nancy. “Creatful also works with people in deprivation, women affected by addiction/abuse/crime and the homeless.

"I am thrilled that crafting offers such valuable opportunities to connect. For those who are struggling and can easily feel depressed, alone or hopeless - it can be a life saver.”

Whilst growth has been the focus up until now, Creatful are now turning their attention to stability, and are keen to reach out to the local business community to support their endeavors through financial donations to provide a solid infrastructure for 2025 and beyond.

Creatful are also seeking new creatives to partner with as part of an exciting new component of its offering.

Nancy said: “We know there are so many talented creatives out there and we’d love to work with more of them. We are launching a model whereby we draw upon our experience, network and platforms to support, promote and facilitate bookings of new creatives.”

For more information about how to join a Creatful class or how to partner with them, visit www.creatful.co.uk