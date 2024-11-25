Solent Cluster launches membership programme to drive lower carbon energy innovation

The Solent Cluster launched its highly anticipated membership programme on Friday 22 November, aimed at bringing together a dynamic network of organisations committed to powering a lower carbon energy economy in the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique membership offers Solent businesses, educational establishments, and public sector organisations the opportunity to join forces in creating a globally recognised hub for carbon reduction solutions. They will be connected to other industrial clusters across the UK and internationally to share knowledge and collaborate.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of The Solent Cluster, said: “The Solent Cluster is at the forefront of advancing the UK’s lower carbon ambitions, and our membership programme represents a significant step forward. At a time when the new UK Government is developing an industrial strategy focussed on high growth potential clusters, it is now more important thana ever that the sector and region comes together to unleash our potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Membership will establish a collaborative platform for businesses and organisations to connect, share expertise, and co-create solutions that will shape the future of our economy and the environment. Together, we can position the south region as a global leader in sustainability and clean energy innovation”.

Anne-Marie Mountifield announcing the launch of The Solent Cluster membership programme

Membership benefits include:

Access to a collaborative community: Connect with a diverse network of like-minded organisations.

Connect with a diverse network of like-minded organisations. Networking and knowledge sharing: Opportunities to join dedicated working groups, access to insight reports and data, collaborate on funding bids, and attend events tailored to professional development and networking.

Opportunities to join dedicated working groups, access to insight reports and data, collaborate on funding bids, and attend events tailored to professional development and networking. Increased visibility: Members will gain exposure through The Solent Cluster’s website, events, and collateral, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and enhancing brand recognition.

Members will gain exposure through The Solent Cluster’s website, events, and collateral, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and enhancing brand recognition. Platform for success: Share your achievements, challenges, and opportunities with a receptive audience to develop meaningful relationships and partnerships.

Anne-Marie added: “The Solent Cluster is committed to fostering innovation and collaboration across industries to reduce carbon emissions and boost regional economic growth. Our new membership programme is a testament to this, and we are excited to provide organisations with the tools and connections they need to thrive in a lower carbon economy”.

The Solent Cluster is a cross-sector collaboration of international organisations, including manufacturers and engineering companies, regional businesses and industries, leading logistics and infrastructure operators, public sector organisations and academic institutions, many with decades of proven expertise in carbon capture and storage and hydrogen technology. The membership structure is designed to be inclusive, with various levels to accommodate businesses of all sizes, from startups to established organisations. There are four membership options: Strategic Partner (from £5,000), Partner (£2,000), Launchpad Partner (£750, exclusive to startups), and Associate (free). Fees are payable annually and are exclusive of VAT. Organisations that sign up now can take advantage of an introductory offer and get membership until the end of March 2026 – extra months for the price of one year’s membership. For more information on The Solent Cluster’s membership programme, visit: https://www.thesolentcluster.com/ or to join, email: [email protected]