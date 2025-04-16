Solent Philharmonic Winds Afternoon Concert
On Sunday 27th April Fareham based Solent Philharmonic Winds return to Park Community Theatre Havant with their concert “Curtain Up - The Musical”
Under the baton of Music Director Ka Wai Cheng the orchestra are returning to Park Community Theatre Havant for the third time performing music from shows including Les Miserables, Hamilton, Chicago, Candide and Mamma Mia.
In addition to an entertaining afternoon of music from this amazing orchestra you will be able to support Rowans Hospice in a charity raffle.
Doors open at 1.30pm