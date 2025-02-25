Winner of South Downs photography competition revealed with picture perfect scene scooping the prize

A dreamy image of golden fields at the end of a rainbow has won one storm-chasing photographer the “People’s Choice” crown in the National Park’s photo competition.

Almost 800 people voted for their favourite shot from a shortlist of 30, with Jamie Fielding’s “Over The Rainbow” emerging a clear winner.

The photograph captures a balmy, humid August evening in the National Park as harvest time approaches.

Jamie took the picture near Meonstoke, in Hampshire.

Jamie, who lives in Angmering, West Sussex, and wins £75, said: “I decided to do a bit of storm chasing this particular evening as there had been a lot of thunderstorms popping up and figured there could be some nice moody skies to shoot.

“Just as I got to the location the skies clear behind me and the sun created this lovely rainbow out in front. I’m delighted to have won the People’s Choice, especially as I was up against so many equally deserving photographers.

“Having grown up in and around the South Downs, it’s a place that really feels like home to me. I love exploring the rolling hills, heathlands and forests or kayaking up the River Arun or Adur taking in the stunning scenery and wildlife. I feel very lucky to have this special place on my doorstep.”

The photo competition will return in April with an exciting new theme. Details will be revealed at www.southdowns.gov.uk

