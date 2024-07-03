South Downs challenge for children's charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of Foresters are taking on the South Downs challenge to raise funds and awareness for children’s charity, Youth Sport Trust. Whilst the breath-taking views of the South Downs Way draws in huge crowds each year, it’s 100-mile trail is no small feat.

Foresters, a Friendly Society with branches across the UK, has been fundraising for Youth Sport Trust as part of their 2023-2024 Annual Charity Appeal and so far, over 20 members from nearby branches have signed up to take part in the trek. Collectively, the group are aiming to cover the 100-mile journey before the 5th July 2024.

Linda Levett, a resident of West Sussex who organised the challenge, commented “The President of our Society chooses a charity each year for us to support, providing a national focus for our fundraising efforts. For 2023-2024 we are raising donations for Youth Sport Trust, the UKs leading charity improving every young person’s education and development through sport and play.

Currently there are nine Foresters branches participating who have been taking it in turns to walk different sections, all the way from the West in Winchester to the East at Beachy Head.

If you’d like to show your support for our fundraising challenge, you can visit www.justgiving.com/page/foresterssouthdownswaygroupchallenge.”

Ali Oliver, CEO at Youth Sport Trust, commented:

“At the Youth Sport Trust we work tirelessly to support children’s health, happiness and wellbeing. Children and young people who are more active experience better physical, mental and social wellbeing. Sadly, too many children live sedentary lives, distracted by digital devices, or are unable to access opportunities to play, and miss out on the fun, friendship and essential developmental benefits that come from play and sport.

We are committed to building brighter futures for children and young people and we are immensely grateful to Foresters for taking on this challenge, raising awareness, funds and inspiring families to be active”.

