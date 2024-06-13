South East has UK’s longest healthy life expectancy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed the South East has the UK’s longest healthy life expectancy.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.

The data revealed that people in the South East’s average healthy life expectancy is 65.3 years – the highest in the UK.

Healthy Life Expectancy

Region Average Healthy Life Expectancy South East 65.3 South West 64.5 London 64.4 East Of England 64 Scotland 62.3 Northern Ireland 62.1 East Midlands 61.9 Wales 61.9 West Midlands 61.8 North West 61.1 Yorkshire and the Humber 60.4 North East 59.2

In the region, Wokingham had the longest healthy life expectancy at 71.05 years.

Windsor & Maidenhead came second with 70 years, and West Berkshire third with 69.75 years.

Southampton, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, and Slough sat at the bottom of the table with 62.2, 62.2, 61.45, and 59.2 years respectively.

There was an 11.85-year difference between top of the table Wokingham and bottom of the table Slough.

South East Average Healthy Life Expectancy Wokingham 71.05 Windsor & Maidenhead 70 West Berkshire 69.75 Surrey 68.75 Oxfordshire 68.7 Buckinghamshire 67.7 Bracknell Forest 66.45 Hampshire 66.4 Brighton & Hove 65.45 Reading 64.5 Kent 64.1 West Sussex 63.85 Milton Keynes 63.65 East Sussex 63.2 Medway 62.25 Southampton 62.2 Isle of Wight 62.2 Portsmouth 61.45 Slough 59.2

Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.