South East’s community spirit is thriving… and it’s fuelled by everyday, humble heroes

From the posties braving all weathers to deliver our letters, to the bus drivers going the extra mile for passengers with heavy shopping bags, humble heroes are the backbone of South East of England communities.

A study of 2,000 UK adults found that, while celebrities and politicians often dominate the headlines, it’s the ordinary people doing small acts of kindness who hold our region’s neighbourhoods together.

But according to the research conducted by Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, almost three-quarters (72%) of those in the South East of England feel the real heroes of their communities often go unnoticed, despite being the quiet forces who make daily life kinder, safer and more connected.

And despite 52% feeling there’s a strong sense of community in their area, almost half feel volunteers (44%), young carers, cleaners and care takers (42%) are among the humble heroes often under-appreciated.

Stagecoach bus

Joel Mitchell, Managing Director at Stagecoach South East, comments:

“Many of the pillars of our communities, our everyday local humble heroes, are the ones we’ve known for generations.

“Friendly posties, bus drivers and school crossing guards have been key to many happy communities for decades. They’re the ones who make the small acts of kindness that have a big impact in the community.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, comments:

“And that’s exactly what drives us at Stagecoach the determination to go the extra mile and give back to the community by saying, ‘we’ve got you’.

“These humble heroes don’t seek the spotlight, but without them, life in towns and cities across the UK would be far less connected, less caring and less human.”

A helping hand and a friendly face – the makings of a South East humble hero

Checking in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours (58%), being a familiar face who always says hello (46%) and being the person everyone knows they can rely on in a pinch (43%), were voted the top three things that make an established member of a South East community.

The research also found another unsung hero across South East: bus drivers, with 53% saying they make a real difference as a friendly face in the local community. Many (71%) also believe buses are a vital part of South East communities, for their ability to connect vulnerable groups (39%) and reduce isolation (34%).

How recognition is changing

The definition of a ‘community hero’ has changed over the last 10 years, with almost half (47%) of those in the South East believing many now go under the radar without a digital presence.

In fact, over a third (33%) shared that online popularity is sometimes mistaken for genuine heroism, as 40% fear the term has become ‘over used’ and lost its true meaning.

“We want to change the narrative, and shine a spotlight on the true, humble heroes of today’s society – the people who are quietly changing lives,” explains Marc.

“The neighbour who checks in on someone living alone, the bus driver who waits for an elderly passenger and the teen who helps pensioners with their tech – they don’t always have hashtags or followers, but they have something far more important: a lasting impact on the people around them.

“Community spirit is the invisible thread that holds our towns and cities together. And reliable, accessible transport is the lifeline that keeps these pillars in contact with the people who need them most, Joel added.

“Whether it’s a bus service linking residents to the high street, or safe cycle routes making it easier for families to visit the local park, transport enables connection and collaboration.

“Without it, the vibrancy of our communities can fade, as people find it harder to reach the places and people that matter most to them.”

Top 20 pillars of a modern community

From the everyday helpers to the quiet changemakers, here are the top 20 pillars of a modern South East community, the people and roles our community spirt thrives on:

The postie who never skips a house—even in snow, storms or during the school run

2. The school crossing guard who remembers every kid’s name—and their dog’s

3. The teen who volunteers to help pensioners with their tech

4. The neighbour who always brings your bin in without fuss or fanfare

5. The delivery driver who always leaves your parcel in a safe place

6. The allotment grower who leaves free veg out with a ‘help yourself’ sign

7. The bus driver who helps you carry your shopping onto the bus

8. The corner shop owner who lets you off 20p when you're short

9. The amateur baker who brings cakes to the community centre ‘just because’

10. The shop assistant who tells you, quietly, that something will be half price tomorrow

11. The person who starts local WhatsApp groups and keeps everyone in the loop

12. The guy who always has jump leads and never minds being asked

13. The dog walker who always has spare poo bags for forgetful pet parents

14. The barber who knows your life story and never tells a soul

15. The person at the gym who gives you a cheer when you’re clearly struggling

16. The librarian who never fines you for late returns

17. The parent who always remembers extra sun cream

18. The street artist who turns drab underpasses into colour and character

19. The barista who never charges you for an extra shot

20. The local DJ who plays every wedding, christening and street party for the love of it