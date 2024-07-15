South Hampshire College Group to launch £12 million Centres of Excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Hampshire College Group is set to unveil its new Centres of Excellence, following a substantial investment of £12 million towards the ground-breaking project.

Building on the successful merger of Southampton College, Eastleigh College, and Fareham College, the state-of-the-art facilities will offer cutting-edge resources and real-world curriculum which will significantly enhance learning and career opportunities for students and apprentices.

From September 2024, Eastleigh College will have Centres of Excellence in Business and Finance, Health and Social Care, Bricklaying, and Electrical Installation while Southampton College will host Digital, Early Years, Engineering, and Motor Vehicle. Fareham College has already welcomed significant investment, with the opening of the multi-million-pound South Coast Institute of Technology (IoT) earlier this year at CEMAST, Lee-on-the-Solent, which specialises in Robotics, Electronics, Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing, Maritime, and Digital.

Andrew Kaye, CEO of South Hampshire College Group said: “Our Centres of Excellence will provide an abundance of opportunity for our students. By investing in these new teaching and learning spaces, our students will benefit from technical and professional courses taught in industry-standard facilities, gaining both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, better preparing them for the future.”

Andrew Kaye, CEO of South Hampshire College Group outside Southampton College

He continued: “Our impressive new facilities are tailored to enhance the learning experience across various career-focused courses, including T Levels, apprenticeships and Higher Technical Qualifications. Healthcare students will get hands on experience, with access to an elderly care mock flat, brand-new purpose-built classrooms and a healthcare ward. Our Early Years and Childcare students will benefit from a positive and colourful environment which boasts practical teaching and breakout spaces, a kitchenette area, a sensory room and nappy change facilities.

“For those doing Business, we offer collaborative classrooms, interview rooms, a boardroom, office spaces, breakout areas, and study booths while our Digital and IoT facilities are equipped with IT classrooms featuring dual screens, tech labs, a virtual-reality (VR) room, project rooms and breakout spaces.”

“With this significant investment, we are committed to enhancing the quality of education and training.” said Andrew. “These new facilities and resources will greatly improve our students’ learning opportunities, in environments that are focused on their educational and professional development. We cannot wait to showcase what we have to offer.”

For more information on South Hampshire College Group, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit: www.shcg.ac.uk