Southampton firm builds partnership with construction charity

Hendy Van and Truck has pledged its support for a national charity which helps construction workers and tradespeople.

For the next 12 months, the Band of Builders charity will have use of two vans to help in its work to deliver life enhancing projects to those dealing with life’s most challenging circumstances.

The charity was set up in 2016 and since then has provided practical, financial and wellbeing support for members of the UK construction industry and these vans will be used across the country transporting tools and materials to a wide range of projects.

Hendy head of business Performance David Graham said the Ford Transit Custom and Vauxhall Vivaro will be sign written to further raise the profile of Band of Builders.

“Many of our customers are in the construction industry. From those operating large fleets to local small businesses, this charity is a perfect fit for us,” said David.

“The charity does an incredible job in supporting those in need and we wanted to get involved in supporting something which resonates with a key area of the business.”

Band of Builders (BoB) CEO Gavin Crane said: “We are forming a great charity partnership with Hendy Van and Truck and its generosity in providing us with the use of two new BoB liveried vans will make a massive difference in enabling us to take BoB on the road.

“As a charity, we visit construction sites, attend trade shows, and deliver projects right across the UK - so the vans will be essential in helping us transport materials to where they are needed.