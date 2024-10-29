Southampton junior parkrun hosts landmark 500th event

On Sunday morning, Southampton junior parkrun played host to a landmark 500th event as 117 finishers, ran, walked or jogged to the finish line and were even paid a visit by The Lord Mayor of Southampton.

Lindsay Baylis, Run Director on Sunday, said: “I felt very privileged to be the run director for our 500th event.

“The morning was just as we had hoped - lots of excited park runners, an amazing bunch of volunteers (as always!), the Lord Mayor of Southampton started the event and it didn’t rain!

“Southampton junior parkrun isn’t just about our 500th event - we are hugely grateful to everyone who has volunteered or participated over the years to get us to this landmark event!

A '500' sign celebrating the Southampton junior parkrun landmark event.

“We look forward to the next 500!”

The first ever Southampton junior parkrun event was held in November 2013 and was the 5th junior parkrun event in the UK - the first four events started as monthly events rather than weekly events.

Many of the volunteers who helped set up the event are still avid local parkrunners and volunteers today.

Since 2013, over 4,500 young people have taken part helped by nearly 1000 volunteers, with an average finish time of around 13 minutes.

The start of a landmark 500th event for Southampton junior parkrun.

parkrun are a charity with over 10 million registered ‘parkrunners’ who can take part in over 2,500 locations in 23 countries.

They directly impact the lives of millions of people around the world, with an ambition to get more children active, to be the number one socially prescribed physical activity across the UK, and engage more and more of those who don’t, and may never, engage with more ‘traditional’ sport.

You can hear from some of those who took part on a sunny Sunday morning below:

Naomi, 14, ran first and then volunteered scanning tokens as part of her Duke of Edinburgh Award, she said : “I enjoy parkrun as it great to see friends on a Sunday morning, it's a good race and a great opportunity to complete my Duke of Edinburgh.”

Southampton junior parkrun come together to celebrate their 500th event.

Harris, 9, and Otis, 7, often run with mum who supports them both by putting her running shoes on and joining in, they added: “Parkrun is really fun and not competitive, I love trying to beat my own time.

“I like running!”

Abigail, 11, who got her 100 wristband this weekend and has completed 99 of those at Southampton, she explained: “It's a fun way to get exercise and meet friends and have lots of fun together.”

parkrun will always be free, for everyone, forever and you can find your local course to run, walk or volunteer at www.parkrun.com.