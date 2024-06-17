Southampton's named one of the best places to watch the euros with cheap pints and beer gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to a new study Southampton has been crowned one of the 'beer garden capitals' of the UK, and even better a pint is just £4.02 on average, which is about £1.15 less than the national average.

Southampton has been named one of the UK’s cheapest cities to enjoy a cool pint of lager while watching the Euros.

The highly anticipated football tournament is now underway and pubs across the nation are set to get very busy over the next few weeks with improved weather on the horizon.

Alongside big screens to watch the action, low drinks prices can really help pull in the punters. But where in the UK offers the cheapest pints?

Cold beer in the sun

A recent study from Electric Radiators Direct set out to reveal just that.

While the average cost of a pint in the UK now comes in at £5.17, a pint in Southampton is just £4.02 on average - which is a saving of around £1.15 per drink.

Southampton came in fifth in the UK top ten table – the only place in the south of England to appear.

Hull apparently offers the cheapest pints of any major UK city though, at £3.75 on average.

Top ten UK cities with the cheapest pints

Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber: £3.75 Coventry, West Midlands: £3.80 Aberdeen, Scotland: £4.00 Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands: £4.01 Southampton, South East: £4.02 Dundee, Scotland: £4.03 Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber: £4.04 Swansea, Wales: £4.05 Newport, Wales: £4.06 Sheffield, Yorkshire and the Humber: £4.07

Many won’t be surprised to hear that London tops the list as the most expensive city for a pint. Prices here can reach a whopping £6.50.

Prices were also high in nearby Brighton at £6.

Top ten UK cities with the priciest pints

London, London: £6.50 Brighton & Hove, Southeast: £6.00 Belfast, Northern Ireland: £5.50 Oxford, Southeast: £5.45 York, Yorkshire and the Humber: £5.40 Edinburgh, Scotland: £5.00 Bristol, Southwest: £5.00 Manchester, Northwest: £5.00 Liverpool, Northwest: £4.83 Norwich, East Anglia: £4.50

The team at Electric Radiators Direct also looked into where Brits have the best chance of grabbing a spot in a sunny beer garden this summer.

They gathered data on the number of outdoor pubs and bars that each major city boasts, and also found out average temperatures, sunshine hours and rainfall levels.

Southampton came in the third overall with 86 beer gardens, and typically high average temperatures, making a cool drink outside a very tempting option!

The study crowned the seaside city of Brighton as the UK’s beer garden capital though, with an impressive 99 venues to pick from for some outdoor boozing, and more than 600 hours of summer sunshine on average.

Beer Garden Capitals – Top 10 (score given out of 67)

Brighton - 62 Oxford - 60 Southampton - 57 Milton Keynes - 53 Peterborough - 52 Bristol - 48 York - 45 Plymouth - 44 Bradford - 43 Manchester – 42

Patio heaters expert, Stephen Hankinson from Electric Radiators Direct said:

“As we are set to see some good weather hit the country in the next month, this research shows the best spots across the country to find a beer garden and a cheap pint when the sun does come out.

Hopefully, friends and family can enjoy the warmer days, whilst watching England have a succesful Euros tournament.

Of course, British weather can sometimes be unpredictable, and evenings can get chilly even on a sunny day, which is why patio heaters can be a great added value to a beer garden that many customers will be looking for."