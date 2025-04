What a fantastic start to the school holidays down is Southsea . Sunbathers can be seen stretch along the beach, enjoying an Icecream & a cold drinks.

It's only April but it feels like June is already here. There's plenty for the while family to enjoy along the beach at Southsea. Including an evening walk along the new sea defence walkways. My Portsmouth By Drone said he was delighted to get out in the warm sunshine to capture the atmosphere in Southsea with his drone.