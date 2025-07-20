Southsea Rose Gardens In Full Bloom

My Portsmouth By Drone carried out an FPV Drone Shoot within the Rose Gardens in Southsea

The Rose Gardens in Southsea was captured by My Portsmouth By Drone using a FPV Drone. FPV stands for First Person View. The Drone pilot operates the drone using goggles & a fpv controller. To keep vlos ( Visual Line Of Sight) of the drone the pilot needs to have spotters on hand. Spotters are persons within hearing distance of the pilot, to give safe & clear information when needed. FPV Piloting takes at lot of skill & concentration. So enjoy this video captured by My Portsmouth By Drone.