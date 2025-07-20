Southsea Rose Gardens In Full Bloom

By Kevin My Portsmouth By Drone
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 11:12 BST
My Portsmouth By Drone carried out an FPV Drone Shoot within the Rose Gardens in Southsea

The Rose Gardens in Southsea was captured by My Portsmouth By Drone using a FPV Drone. FPV stands for First Person View. The Drone pilot operates the drone using goggles & a fpv controller. To keep vlos ( Visual Line Of Sight) of the drone the pilot needs to have spotters on hand. Spotters are persons within hearing distance of the pilot, to give safe & clear information when needed. FPV Piloting takes at lot of skill & concentration. So enjoy this video captured by My Portsmouth By Drone.

