SpaMedica opens new diagnostic clinic on the Isle of Wight, bringing cataract care closer to home for local NHS patients

SpaMedica, the UK’s leading independent provider of NHS cataract surgery, is opening a new cataract clinic on the Isle of Wight. Based in Newport, the clinic will enable patients to attend their pre and postoperative appointments without having to travel to the mainland, saving time and money on travel costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just under 30% of Isle of Wight residents are aged 65+, and with one in three of this age group expected to develop cataracts in later life, the new diagnostic clinic - which is based at the Innovation Centre on St Cross Business Park - will address the growing demand for accessible cataract care.

Now, SpaMedica patients will only need to travel to the mainland for cataract surgery itself, and they can choose whether to have their treatment at SpaMedica’s state-of-the-art hospitals in Southampton or Portsmouth. Both hospitals offer cataract surgery in as little as 4-8 weeks and provide a free transport service for patients who need it, with pick-up and drop-off from mainland ferry terminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Shepherd-Wraight, who manages SpaMedica’s Southampton and Portsmouth hospitals, will oversee operations at the new Isle of Wight clinic.

Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North, pictured with SpaMedica staff at the Portsmouth hospital's official opening in December.

“Our goal is to make cataract care as accessible as possible for local residents, while working in close partnership with the NHS to help reduce local waiting times for cataract surgery,” he explains. “Lots of NHS patients from the Isle of Wight have already benefited from cataract treatment at our Southampton and Portsmouth hospitals, and by opening a clinic on the island, we can help even more people to achieve better vision.”

“We’re basing the clinic in Newport because it’s the most centrally located town on the island, and now patients will be able to have the majority of their appointments closer to home. The new clinic will exemplify the high-quality care SpaMedica is known for, and we’re looking forward to welcoming our first patients.”

SpaMedica’s commitment to patient care is reflected in its reputation. All of the provider’s hospitals inspected by the Care Quality Commission have been rated as ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ and 98% of patients who have reviewed SpaMedica on the NHS website have awarded the provider a five-star rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent review, Portsmouth patient Kevin said: “From being referred by my optician to having the procedure carried out was under 3 weeks. The staff at SpaMedica were friendly, polite, efficient and professional. On the day of the procedure, everything went to plan, I knew exactly what was going to happen. Aftercare was superb and I wasn't allowed to go until the nurse made sure I was fine. 11 out of 10 for the whole experience.”

Southampton patient Mr Harbinson added: “Very lucky to have had such a perfect day, the staff are just amazing, courteous, professional and warm, from reception to surgeon and theatre staff. They made the operation so much easier, the resultant vision is now incredible, cannot recommend enough.”

Patients who wish to be referred to SpaMedica for cataract treatment should speak to their optician or GP.