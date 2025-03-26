Spinnaker event to light up Portsmouth’s skyline in memory of mum

A fundraising event at The Spinnaker Tower is set to light up Portsmouth’s skyline in memory of a mother of two from Portsmouth who passed away, aged just 40.

Tom Ingram (29) has been fundraising in memory of his mother, Karen, for over 17 years and has raised over £50,000 for charity, including funds for much-needed equipment at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

In 2020, he registered a charity called Lymphoma UK to raise awareness and improve survival rates for lymphoma blood cancer, the same type of cancer that Karen, sadly, passed away from in July 2008.

The Portsmouth News previously reported that Karen was initially misdiagnosed with a stomach ulcer before being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and undergoing two life-saving operations.

Now, the Portsmouth-based fundraiser is gearing up to hold a special one-off evening at The Spinnaker Tower to mark World Lymphoma Awareness Day, although he admits this is likely to be his last event after facing economic pressures.

He said: “Over the years, we have continually tried to hold one big annual fundraiser each year; however, growing economic pressures are making it harder and harder for people to support, which I totally sympathise with.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who has supported these events over the last seventeen years; the support has been invaluable and allowed me to ensure my mother’s memory is kept alive. We’d love to make this final event a success and go out with a bang!”

The event takes place on Saturday, September 13 at The Spinnaker Tower. Tickets are £50 per person which includes unlimited access to The Spinnaker Tower and viewing platforms all evening, a welcome drink on arrival, a pizza buffet, music and entertainment from Martin Murphy, discounted cocktail sky Bar, fun casino and raffle. The event will culminate with the lighting of the Spinnaker Tower in the lymphoma cancer colour.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through the charity’s website www.lymphoma-uk.org/events.