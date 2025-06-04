Spinnaker Tower shows its colours for UK Pride with a message of unity and inclusion

Portsmouth’s iconic Spinnaker Tower will shine in rainbow lights on Friday 6th June as a symbol of support for the LGBTQ+ community to kickstart UK Pride 2025, which is being hosted in the city for the first time.

With thousands expected to flock to Portsmouth for the historic celebration, one of the South Coast’s most recognisable landmarks will send a bold message of visibility and inclusion.

But for the team behind the scenes at Spinnaker Tower, it’s not just a visual gesture - it’s a heartfelt statement of the team’s values and pride in being part of a special time for their city and proudly representing the LGBTQ+ community.

Paul Pycroft is a member of the Guest Services team and has worked at the tower since it opened in 2005. He said: “It feels like we are part of something special. It’s just wonderful to be able to bring everyone together.

The Spinnaker Tower team getting ready for Pride

“It’s always been an incredibly welcoming environment for the community and it’s such a great opportunity to be able to extend our spirit of inclusivity to the wider world.”

Fellow guest services team member James Duncan said: “It means a lot to me personally to see the Pride flag on the tower and for us to be supporting such a special weekend.

“It’s an absolute privilege for the attraction I work at to be supporting the Pride community and UK Pride. For my teammates, it’s something to be really proud of - to be working at a place that is inclusive and supportive of everyone, regardless of their gender, sexuality or identity.”

Last month, Spinnaker Tower also flew one of the world’s largest Pride flags, stretching more than 60m, to promote its central role in the city’s celebrations. The flag itself has since been removed to play a key part in the upcoming Pride parade.

Spinnaker Tower will light for UK Pride 2025

Commenting on supporting his team’s passion for Pride, Richard Hale, the tower’s general manager, said: “We’re proud to play a visible part in UK Pride 2025 and to stand in support of our LGBTQ+ colleagues, guests, and community. The tower lighting is more than a celebration - it’s a signal that everyone is welcome here. As a team, we believe in creating an environment where people feel accepted, supported and proud of who they are.”

The tower lighting on Friday 6th June marks the start of a vibrant weekend of Pride festivities across Portsmouth, which include parades, performances and community events, all placing equality and unity at the heart of the celebration.

Spinnaker will also host the opening event on Friday 6th June, hosted by Gaydio’s Nick McClusky.

CP Robinson, co-chair and campaign manager on the Portsmouth Pride Board of Trustees, said: “Our journey to hosting UK Pride started at the top of the Spinnaker Tower, where we announced our intention to bid for the title back in 2023.

“So, it's only fitting that we come back to the iconic location to toast the beginning of the weekend with our partners, stakeholders, and other Pride organisers from over 25 other cities and towns who are coming to celebrate with us at our UK Pride Reception, sponsored by Gunwharf Quays.”

As one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks, Spinnaker Tower stands tall as a symbol not just of Portsmouth’s skyline - but of its spirit.