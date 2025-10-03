Spooktacular Fireworks and Laser Show Returns to AFC Portchester This Halloween

One of the area’s most anticipated autumn events is set to light up the skies once again, as AFC Portchester announces the return of its Fireworks & Laser Show Halloween Special on Friday, 31st October 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at The OnSite Group Stadium on Cranleigh Road, this year’s event promises a vibrant mix of family-friendly entertainment and spooky surprises. Organisers are expecting a strong turnout as the show continues to grow in popularity each year.

Gates Open at 6pm, giving families plenty of time to enjoy hot food, sweet treats, Halloween House, and a community atmosphere before the main fireworks display. A special Halloween costume competition will also take place during the evening, with prizes awarded for the best-dressed attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are now available online and are expected to sell quickly. Standard entry is priced at £10 for adults and £6 for under 18s, with a family bundle (2 adults and 2 children) available for £30.

AFC Portchester Laser & Fireworks Show

A limited number of VIP tickets are also on offer, giving guests access to a dedicated viewing area and complimentary light refreshments. VIP tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for under 18s.

With Halloween landing on a Friday night this year, AFC Portchester's Fireworks & Laser Show is expected to be one of the busiest events of the season. Families, friends, and local residents are encouraged to book early and dress for the occasion.

For more information and ticket bookings, visit AFC Portchester’s social media pages or website.