Spooky Fun at Hovertravel This Halloween!

Hovertravel is excited to announce a day of spooky fun to celebrate Halloween on Thursday, 31st October.

In a seasonal twist, both the Southsea and Ryde terminals will be decorated to set the perfect Halloween atmosphere, and passengers and trick-or-treaters alike will be treated to Halloween sweet treats throughout the day.

Adding to the Halloween spirit, the Southsea terminal will feature a spooky soundtrack of hauntingly fun tunes, adding to the ambiance.

Some of the Hovertravel team will be dressed in costume, bringing a touch of fright-night flair to the terminals and delighting passengers of all ages. Additionally, Hovertravel’s partner, First Bus, will be joining in the fun by decorating their buses and getting into character with their own costumed staff.

Loretta Lale, Hovertravel’s Head of Marketing & Digital Development, said, “Halloween is such a fun time, and we are thrilled to add to our unique experience for our customers, especially families visiting during half-term. It’s a day to embrace the Halloween spirit and give everyone something a little extra to enjoy.”

Hovertravel invites everyone to join in on the Halloween celebrations and experience the unique, festive atmosphere. Come dressed for the occasion, grab some treats, and enjoy a spooktacular travel experience at Hovertravel this Halloween!