St Edmunds get their head in the game - Portsmouth Youth News Event

By Joyhan Doxey and Maria Kurakowska Despite plenty of nerves, the students of St Edmunds put together a passionate performance of High School Musical (Wednesday 19th - Saturday 22nd of June).

In just three months, the participants (ranging from ages 11-15) developed their confidence and skills towards theatre.

As a newcomer to this school, Martha (year 7) explained: “I was nervous on the first night, but now I feel more confidence with my talent and my skills. “She also agreed it was an outstanding opportunity to make new friends and find a new community with unique people. It would be exceptionally beneficial for modern generations to participate in a team activity as 73% of Gen Z is experiencing high levels of loneliness.

How tragic?

To add fuel to this fire , adventuring further might unlock a new passion for you in life . Many In the musical had never thought about drama before, but thoroughly enjoyed it.

Extravagant, exhilarating opportunities arise from taking part in a show. Not only on stage but behind the scenes. In our show, the tech team played a big part from lighting to sound effects, also playing the hilarious cheesy and nostalgic songs that made our performance that one bit better.