St Edmunds get their head in the game - Portsmouth Youth News Event
In just three months, the participants (ranging from ages 11-15) developed their confidence and skills towards theatre.
As a newcomer to this school, Martha (year 7) explained: “I was nervous on the first night, but now I feel more confidence with my talent and my skills. “She also agreed it was an outstanding opportunity to make new friends and find a new community with unique people. It would be exceptionally beneficial for modern generations to participate in a team activity as 73% of Gen Z is experiencing high levels of loneliness.
How tragic?
To add fuel to this fire , adventuring further might unlock a new passion for you in life . Many In the musical had never thought about drama before, but thoroughly enjoyed it.
