St Edmunds get their head in the game - Portsmouth Youth News Event

By Joyhan Doxey and Maria Kurakowska Despite plenty of nerves, the students of St Edmunds put together a passionate performance of High School Musical (Wednesday 19th - Saturday 22nd of June).

In just three months, the participants (ranging from ages 11-15) developed their confidence and skills towards theatre.

As a newcomer to this school, Martha (year 7) explained: “I was nervous on the first night, but now I feel more confidence with my talent and my skills. “She also agreed it was an outstanding opportunity to make new friends and find a new community with unique people. It would be exceptionally beneficial for modern generations to participate in a team activity as 73% of Gen Z is experiencing high levels of loneliness.

How tragic?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To add fuel to this fire , adventuring further might unlock a new passion for you in life . Many In the musical had never thought about drama before, but thoroughly enjoyed it.

Extravagant, exhilarating opportunities arise from taking part in a show. Not only on stage but behind the scenes. In our show, the tech team played a big part from lighting to sound effects, also playing the hilarious cheesy and nostalgic songs that made our performance that one bit better.

If you still have doubts about joining your school production , we encourage you to get your head in the game because we're all in this together. Don't stick to the status quo! It might be what you've been looking for.

