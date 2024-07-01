St Edmunds’ new engineers - Portsmouth Youth News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

By Iremede EsanSt Edmunds, packing many enthusiastic learners, stride to educate themselves and test their engineering in the famous HMS Sultan. On the 20th of June, Thursday, the pupils of St Edmund's Catholic School embarked on their drive to the marine engineering site of Gosport. What will come of this visit?

On arrival, I witnessed staff marching and greeting our bus. Already, many of us , including me, were quivering in excitement as the base got longer and longer the deeper we entered. The base was broad in expanse and in variety, items ranging from canons to jets and even virtual reality, anything you can name.

Everyone engaged in different team building activities. Some examples were rocket building where we got to design our own rockets and see which would go furthest while fuelled with water. Another iconic event was the building of ships and testing how much it can carry without sinking, one team was named the titanic…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We came here to see what engineering looks like but we became young engineers ourselves!”

Your World

-Felix Rook.

“Spectacular views and new interests, I loved it!”

-Alexis Ameh, 12.

My opinions on the trip are very positive. I liked the diversity of the activities, involving individual thinking and team coordination. We got to be engineers for a whole day and it made me and many others very happy that we could take a look into adulthood and what being an engineer is all about. I think this was a very well thought out and essential experience that helped us grow in terms of our future careers and collaboration with others.