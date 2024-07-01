St Edmunds’ new engineers - Portsmouth Youth News
On arrival, I witnessed staff marching and greeting our bus. Already, many of us , including me, were quivering in excitement as the base got longer and longer the deeper we entered. The base was broad in expanse and in variety, items ranging from canons to jets and even virtual reality, anything you can name.
Everyone engaged in different team building activities. Some examples were rocket building where we got to design our own rockets and see which would go furthest while fuelled with water. Another iconic event was the building of ships and testing how much it can carry without sinking, one team was named the titanic…
“We came here to see what engineering looks like but we became young engineers ourselves!”
-Felix Rook.
“Spectacular views and new interests, I loved it!”
-Alexis Ameh, 12.
My opinions on the trip are very positive. I liked the diversity of the activities, involving individual thinking and team coordination. We got to be engineers for a whole day and it made me and many others very happy that we could take a look into adulthood and what being an engineer is all about. I think this was a very well thought out and essential experience that helped us grow in terms of our future careers and collaboration with others.
Just amazing!
