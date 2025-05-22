St Georges Day event, what a day to celebrate being English

St George’s Day, 23rd April in Portsmouth. What a day to celebrate being English and to remember what it is that has made us a special country where people can bind together in both peace and conflict,

A day to reflect on the actions and sacrifices of those who fought in The Falklands War back in 1982 and to remember those soldiers, sailors and airmen who put their lives on the line for the right of a British protectorate to be free to choose how they live after an aggressive invasion by Argentinian forces. After all the years that have passed many of those servicemen are still trying to put their demons of their war to rest.

Last year Major (Rt’d) Tibble, who had fought in the war as a young soldier in 2 Para, returned to the islands with friends Mick Forfar and Robin Cheesman to come to terms with what happened down there and to try to move on.

All three were overwhelmed by the support given to the veterans and families by Liberty Lodge, a charity run to support these visitors, and with the warmth of the welcome they received, and they agreed to hold a charity dinner in Carter & Co in Southsea on St George’s Day. It was to be both a celebration and a way of supporting the wonderful work of the charity and their volunteers.

Attached is a picture of l to r Robin, Kevin and Mick.

It was an evening of sweet music, great food, and much generosity and resulted in raising £6975 for the charity. The flags of St George and of the Falkland Islands fluttered together around the room and 7000 miles away Liberty Lodge manager Christine summed it up -“Thank you, thank you, thank you to you all!”