Stagecoach South Announces Christmas Bus Service Schedule for Havant, Portsmouth & Petersfield

Stagecoach South is pleased to announce the holiday season bus service schedule for the Havant, Portsmouth, and Petersfield areas. With adjusted services on select days, Stagecoach aims to provide a reliable and convenient travel option for customers throughout the festive season.

Christmas and New Year Holiday Service Schedule:

Sunday Service

Sunday, 22 & 29 December: Normal Sunday service will operate across Havant, Portsmouth, and Petersfield.Saturday Service with Additional Weekday Routes

Monday, 23 December & Monday, 30 December: Saturday service will operate, including normal weekday services on service 27 and special services on service 38.Christmas Eve (24 December) & New Year’s Eve (31 December): A Saturday service will run with an early finish, with normal weekday services on service 27 and special services on service 38.

Christmas Day Service

Wednesday, 25 December: A special service will run on services 18, 21, and 23.

Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Service

Thursday, 26 December (Boxing Day) & Wednesday, 1 January 2025 (New Year’s Day): Special services will operate on services 18, 21, and 23. Service 725 will operate as normal.

Saturday Service

Friday, 27 December: Saturday service will operate with extra services on route 38. Service 23 will start at 05:35 from Leigh Park and 05:45 from Southsea.Saturday, 28 December: Normal Saturday service.Thursday, 2 January & Friday, 3 January 2025: Normal non-schoolday services will resume. Service 23 will start at 05:24 from Leigh Park, 05:11 from Farlington, and 05:35 from Southsea.

Last Bus Times for December 24 & 31:

Service 13: Last buses at 20:50 from The Hard-Portsmouth College & 20:15 from Portsmouth College-The HardService 14: Last buses at 19:50 from The Hard-Portsmouth College & 21:22 from Portsmouth College-The HardService 18: Last buses at 21:05 from Paulsgrove-Southsea & 20:46 from Southsea-PaulsgroveService 21: Last buses at 20:30 from Havant-Portsmouth & 20:37 from Portsmouth-HavantService 700: Last buses at 21:10 from Chichester-The Hard, 21:10 from Chichester-Havant and 20:25 from The Hard-Chichester

Affordable Travel: £2 Fare Cap for Single Journeys

As part of the government’s Bus Fare Cap Scheme, single journeys are capped at £2 through the end of December. This offers customers an affordable way to travel around the region during the busy holiday season. Tickets can be purchased via the Stagecoach Bus App or directly from the driver. With recent timetable enhancements, including earlier morning buses and more services at weekends, now is a great time to leave the car at home and travel by bus.

Stagecoach South wishes all customers a safe and enjoyable holiday season. For full details and the complete Christmas and New Year timetable, please visit the Stagecoach South website at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-east/christmas-2024.