Stagecoach South bus driver raises over £780 for Chichester District Foodbank with Halloween bus

In a remarkable display of community spirit, Ewout Benschop, a dedicated Chichester bus driver and former Navy medic from the Netherlands, has raised £786.68 for the Chichester District Foodbank through his creative Halloween Bus fundraising.

Dressed as Freddy Krueger, Ewout drove the bus through the streets of Chichester, Bognor Regis and surrounding areas, spreading Halloween cheer while raising funds over a span of just six days.

Since starting the Chichester Halloween Bus tradition in 2020, Ewout has transformed his bus each year, creating a festive atmosphere that brightens the commute for local residents. The idea for the Halloween Bus emerged as lockdown restrictions were lifted, and Ewout saw the opportunity to lift the spirits of the community. “Coming out of lockdown, the atmosphere was tough. I wanted to bring back some joy and give people something to smile about,” Ewout explained. His Halloween Bus has now become an eagerly anticipated annual event.

This year’s Halloween Bus delighted Chichester residents, drawing positive feedback from passengers and even inspiring some to follow the bus through town to capture photos. “The response was incredible,” Ewout shared. “It’s amazing to see how much happiness a decorated bus can bring to people.”

Ewout’s dedication to service goes beyond his Halloween efforts. He also volunteers as a Community First Responder for the South East Coast Ambulance Service, a role where he draws on skills honed during his time as a medic in the Navy. His experience in handling emergency situations and calming those in distress has made him a valuable asset to the community in times of medical need. “As a Community First Responder, just walking through the door can bring relief,” he explained. “It’s incredibly rewarding to be there for people when they need it most.”

In addition to bringing joy to Chichester through the Halloween Bus, Ewout’s efforts have raised vital funds to support the Chichester District Foodbank, benefiting families and individuals experiencing hardship.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service is currently seeking new volunteers to join as Community First Responders. Ewout encourages anyone interested in giving back to consider this rewarding opportunity. For more information on volunteering, visit https://www.secamb.nhs.uk/join-us/community-first-responders/.