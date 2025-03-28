Stagecoach South Engages with Bus Passengers to Discuss Upcoming Network Changes in Portsmouth & Havant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The second of three public drop-in events took place this week, giving residents the opportunity to speak directly with Stagecoach South staff about the upcoming changes to the Portsmouth & Havant bus network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commercial Director, James O’Neill, and Commercial Officer, Kevin Durant, joined by Nathan Goodyear, Engagement Officer for Portsmouth City Council, spent the day at The Hard Interchange in Portsmouth, engaging with local residents, answering questions, and providing information on the revised bus services. As part of the event, Stagecoach South distributed leaflets containing new timetables and details of the planned changes, along with goodie bags for attendees.

For full details of the revised network and new timetables, please visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south/portsmouth-changes-2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming changes to the network are designed to enhance connectivity, improve service reliability, and ensure the long-term sustainability of bus travel in the region. These changes are funded by Portsmouth City Council and the Government's Bus Service Improvement Plan.

(L to R) Portsmouth City Council’s Engagement Officer, Nathan Good Year and Stagecoach South’s Commercial Officer, Kevin Durant with Commercial Director, James O’Neill

James O’Neill, Commercial Director at Stagecoach South, commented:

"We greatly appreciate the opportunity to meet with our passengers face-to-face and discuss these important network improvements. Engaging directly with the community allows us to listen to their concerns, answer questions, and ensure they are well-informed about the changes ahead. Our goal is to provide a more efficient and reliable bus service that meets the needs of Portsmouth and Havant residents. We encourage everyone to review the new timetables and reach out if they have any further questions."

Stagecoach South will be hosting one final drop-in session at QA Hospital on Monday, 3rd April, from 11:00 to 15:00, giving more residents the chance to learn about the upcoming changes and share their feedback.