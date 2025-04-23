Stagecoach South Engages with Portsmouth Community Group to Improve Bus Services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach, the UK’s leading bus operator, is proud to have connected with local community organisation Chat Over Chai, a group dedicated to supporting over-21s in Portsmouth through connection, integration, and friendship.

Rob Vince, Business Development Manager at Stagecoach South, recently visited the group alongside Cllr Chris Attwell, who facilitated the introduction. The visit provided a valuable opportunity to listen to the community and gain deeper insights into the challenges that some residents face when it comes to using local bus services.

Chat Over Chai brings together a vibrant and diverse group of individuals from across the Portsmouth area. Members engage in regular meetups to socialise, work on community projects, and support one another. During the visit, Stagecoach South took part in a well-attended discussion, hearing directly from both regular bus users and those less familiar with public transport.

Participants shared a range of views and feedback on barriers they experience when considering bus travel, including accessibility, clarity of information, and confidence in using the service. These insights will play an important role in shaping Stagecoach South’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and strengthen community connectivity.

Rob Vince, Business Development Manager at Stagecoach speaking with members of Chat Over Chai

Rob Vince, Business Development at Stagecoach South said: “We are always looking to work with groups such as Chat Over Chai, who can help us to identify ways we can improve our bus services and break down barriers in using our buses. We welcome further discussions with fantastic community organisations such as Chat Over Chai and encourage the wider community to find out more about their important work.”

Stagecoach South would like to extend its sincere thanks to Cllr Chris Attwell for making the introduction and supporting the company's value to support local communities.

By working in partnership with local groups, Stagecoach South continues its commitment to ensuring public transport is inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the needs of all members of the community.

You can find out more information about Chait with Chai via their website https://chatoverchai.uk./.