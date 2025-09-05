Stagecoach South partners with Spark Community Space and Portsmouth City Council to celebrate Catch the Bus Month

Stagecoach South has teamed up with Spark Community Space and Portsmouth City Council to mark this year’s Catch the Bus Month, helping local people build confidence and independence through bus travel.

As part of the initiative, the Stagecoach South team, alongside Portsmouth City Council visited Spark Community Space, a Portsmouth-based charity that offers a safe and welcoming environment for anyone who feels pushed aside or overlooked by society, whether through illness, disability, redundancy, lack of qualifications, or other challenges.

Spark Community Space provides opportunities for people to connect over a cup of tea and cake, volunteer, gain new skills, and access training. Their goal is to empower individuals to regain confidence, purpose, and a sense of belonging.

During the visit, Stagecoach South’s Business Development Manager, Rob Vince, was on hand to answer questions about local bus services. He was joined by Sandra Ball, a bus driver from the Portsmouth depot, who shared her experience behind the wheel and encouraged members to feel more confident about travelling by bus.

Stagecoach South, Spark Community Space and Portsmouth City Council

The team also highlighted that, thanks to a partnership between Stagecoach, First Bus, and Portsmouth City Council, travel is free across all Stagecoach and First services throughout Portsmouth every weekend during Catch the Bus Month, making it easier than ever for people to stay connected and active in their community.

Rob Vince, Business Development Manager at Stagecoach South, said:

"We’re proud to support Catch the Bus Month by working with Spark Community Space and Portsmouth City Council. Public transport plays a vital role in helping people connect with their community, and we’re delighted to support Spark’s incredible work in building confidence and inclusion for those who need it most. The availability of free weekend travel across Portsmouth during Catch the Bus Month is a fantastic opportunity for more people to experience the benefits of bus travel."

This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of Stagecoach South, Portsmouth City Council, and local partners to making bus travel accessible, welcoming, and inclusive for everyone in the community.