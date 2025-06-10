Stagecoach South Proudly Leads the Way at Portsmouth Pride 2025

Stagecoach South, part of the UK’s leading bus operator, was thrilled to stand loud and proud at Portsmouth Pride this past weekend, showing unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community with a vibrant and joyful presence. As a proud sponsor of the event, Stagecoach provided two eye-catching double decker buses wrapped in dazzling Pride-themed branding, becoming a moving symbol of inclusion and unity.

The highlight of the day saw Stagecoach South leading the colourful parade through the heart of the city with its specially decorated Pride bus, setting the tone for a day filled with celebration, community spirit, and solidarity. Team members joined the parade with enthusiasm, distributing goodies and sharing smiles with thousands of attendees along the route.

Entertainment, music, and messages of love and equality made it a day to remember — and Stagecoach was right at the centre of it all. From supporting safe and accessible transport to creating a welcoming space for all, the company proudly demonstrated its ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community engagement.

Colin Ashcroft, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South, said:

“We were honoured to be part of such a meaningful and joyful event. At Stagecoach South, we believe everyone deserves to be celebrated for who they are, and Portsmouth Pride gave us the perfect opportunity to share that message loudly and proudly.”

Stagecoach South thanks all the organisers, volunteers, and attendees who helped make Portsmouth Pride 2025 a resounding success — and looks forward to continuing its support for Pride events and LGBTQ+ communities across the region.

Stagecoach South Pride bus and open top double decker at Portsmouth Pride

Stagecoach South Pride bus and open top double decker at Portsmouth Pride

Stagecoach South Portsmouth team onboard Pride bus

Stagecoach South Portsmouth team onboard Pride bus

Stagecoach South Portsmouth team in front of open top double decker

Stagecoach South Portsmouth team in front of open top double decker

Stagecoach South's Pride bus at Portsmouth Pride

Stagecoach South's Pride bus at Portsmouth Pride

