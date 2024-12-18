Stagecoach South provides additional bus capacity during December

Stagecoach South is pleased to announce that their services will continue to run as scheduled throughout December, including during the upcoming industrial action affecting another operator in the Portsmouth area.

While they are aware of planned industrial action by a local bus operator on the 19th, 21st, 24th, and 26th of December, Stagecoach services in Portsmouth will operate to their scheduled timetables.

To support a possible increase in demand, they will also be providing additional capacity where possible, helping to accommodate the travel needs of their customers during this time.

Commenting on the announcement, a spokesperson for Stagecoach South said:"We are aware of the possible disruption to bus services in the city in the coming days, and Stagecoach will be operating our usual scheduled services and will be providing some additional capacity on key routes.”

Stagecoach South, Service 18 bus in Portsmouth

For more information on their affected schedules and services, please visit the Stagecoach service updates webpage - https://www.stagecoachbus.com/regional-service-updates/south/portsmouth-and-havant.

Thank you for choosing Stagecoach South—keeping Portsmouth moving this December.

