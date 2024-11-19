Stagecoach South Team Raises cash with ‘Pudsey’ Bus for BBC Children in Need

'Pudsey' Bus

This year, Stagecoach South proudly celebrated its annual BBC Children in Need initiative, relaunching the much-loved ‘Pudsey’ bus and raising an impressive £283.90 for children’s charities.

Led by dedicated driver Rachael Street, the ‘Pudsey’ bus rolled through Havant, Portsmouth, and Chichester from 13th to 15th November, bringing community members together for a great cause.

Now in her seventh year with Stagecoach and her ninth year organising the ‘Pudsey’ bus, Rachael is a driving force behind the initiative, adding enthusiasm and heart to the fundraising efforts. Starting the bus initiative within another organisation, Rachel took the project with her when she joined Stagecoach. She described her connection to the project as deeply personal, saying, “What I enjoy most about driving the ‘Pudsey’ bus is the joy it brings to passengers and knowing it’s for such a meaningful cause. Seeing the finished bus each year fills me with immense pride.”

She also added that “I love having a yellow double-decker for the event—it’s a real statement piece and matches the Children in Need colour scheme perfectly. Since we does not have other yellow buses, it really stands out on the road.”

Rachael Street and Graeme Clarke in front of the 'Pudsey' bus

The ‘Pudsey’ bus, decorated in bright yellow and covered in BBC Children in Need’s iconic dots and Pudsey Bear imagery, has become a well-loved sight in the region. Rachael noted that the bus has even developed a loyal following, with one supporter going so far as to track its route and take photos along the way. Rachael was joined by partner and colleague Graeme Clarke, who has been with Stagecoach for over five years and added his own dedication and cheer to the campaign.

Reflecting on her commitment to BBC Children in Need, Rachael shared, “I’ve admired the work Children in Need does for years, and I feel honoured to contribute to such a worthy cause. Without children, we wouldn’t have future passengers, drivers, or the next generation growing up in our communities.”

Stagecoach South expressed pride in Rachael’s commitment, with a spokesperson saying, “We are incredibly proud of Rachael and the entire Portsmouth team. Their passion and dedication make a difference in the lives of children and families, and they bring incredible joy to our community.”

With the efforts of Rachael, Graeme, and the entire Stagecoach South team, the ‘Pudsey’ bus has once again made an unforgettable impact. Thanks to the generosity of the community, this year’s BBC Children in Need campaign has raised “£283.90” to support young people across the UK.