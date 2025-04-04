Stay off the Tracks! Network Rail and British Transport Police launch hard-hitting new campaign as more than 55% of people in the South East are unaware of the electric rail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Network Rail and British Transport Police are urging people to stay off the tracks with a hard-hitting new campaign, as new survey data reveals 55% of people in the South East don’t know what the ‘third’ or electric rail is, and 44% believe electrocution from rail tracks won’t cause serious injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisations have today launched a new series of films called “Stay off the Tracks” as part of their You vs Train campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the dangers present around the railway, and the catastrophic, life-changing impacts of coming into contact with them.

The films feature first responders collaborating with professionals from the film industry to recreate the sights, sounds and impacts they have encountered when dealing with life-threatening injuries caused by coming into contact with the electric rail – the rail that powers trains and carries 750 volts of electricity. It's a tactic designed to hammer home the devastating effects of electrical injuries, as told by first responders in their own words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole Lee is the NHS Burns Network Manager for the London and South East and features in the campaign. She explains that:"As a burns nurse, I've witnessed the severe consequences of third rail injuries. The high voltage can cause profound burns, leading to long-term physical and emotional suffering. It's distressing to see individuals endure injuries that could have been easily prevented by staying off the tracks. These injuries not only affect the victims but also have a lasting impact on their families and friends."

User (UGC) Submitted

The survey also revealed 44% of people in the South East believe it is safe to walk on railway tracks if no trains are coming, and 42% think it is safe to pick something off the tracks as long as they do not touch them. Across the UK, a third (34%) of individuals aged 29-44 admit they would take a shortcut across the tracks, similar to those aged 18-28 years old (33%), underscoring the urgent need to educate the public further on railway safety.

The railway is full of hidden dangers, including being hit by an unexpected train, and the risks posed by the electrified rail and overhead power lines, yet many have dangerous misconceptions about electricity on the railway.

The hard-hitting campaign comes as the number of people straying onto the tracks is set to spike. Last year, there was a 20% increase in trespass incidents on the railway, after British Summer Time began – highlighting the urgent need for people to understand the dangers and ‘Stay off the Tracks’. On average, there are 19,000 trespass incidents each year. As well as the devasting human costs, trespassing causes 750,000 minutes of train delay for passengers and £75 million in direct costs to the taxpayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Boyle, Mobile Operations Manager at Network Rail, also features in the campaign and says: “Warmer weather and longer days shouldn't lead to dangerous behaviour around the railway. Having witnessed the traumatic aftermath of railway accidents, I can tell you that the impact of these incidents is profound and lasting. It's heartbreaking to see preventable injuries devastate lives. That is why when someone is on the track, trains must be stopped or slowed, and electricity turned off, causing delays and cancellations for thousands of passengers. We urge everyone to recognise the dangers and keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Adam Swallow, Chief Inspector, BTP said: “Our officers attend thousands of trespass incidents every year and see first-hand the traumatic and preventable consequences of stepping on the tracks. As police officers you never forget the scenes you are faced with, or the shattering grief of people’s families as you turn up at their door to tell them their loved one has died. Every family is one too many and I would urge people to take notice of this campaign and stay off the tracks. We know this campaign is hard-hitting but as we approach the summer months, it is so important that people fully understand the immense and catastrophic risks involved in trespassing on the railway.”

Anyone who witnesses trespassing on the railway is urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 999 in an emergency.

To learn more about safe behaviour on the railways visit: You vs Train website.