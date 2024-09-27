Stellar programme announced for Mars at Chichester Cathedral
On display from Saturday 19th October to Sunday 10th November 2024 in the ancient Nave of the Cathedral, the immersive artwork measures seven metres in diameter and features detailed NASA imagery of the Martian surface.
As part of an exciting programme of special events, visitors can enjoy an atmospheric exploration of Mars by twilight at a series of ticketed evening viewings, where the installation will be on show alongside a sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones.
The programme also features concerts, events and family activities to be enjoyed under Mars. Highlights include a special concert by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra performing Gustav Holst's Mars, The Bringer of War from The Planets, free lunchtime concerts, space-themed storytelling sessions for children, intergalactic art workshops and a family-friendly Mission to Mars trail around Chichester city centre. Additionally, the Cathedral’s regular programme of worship will feature special services and a Prayer and Spiritual Trail, emphasising themes of sustainability.
The Venerable Dr Edward Dowler, incoming Dean of Chichester, expressed his excitement and pride in hosting the exhibition, especially during the 150th anniversary year of celebrated composer Gustav Holst, whose remains are interred within the North Transept of the Cathedral:
“We are thrilled to bring Luke Jerram’s extraordinary installation, Mars, to our Cathedral. We had an overwhelming response to Jerram’s Museum of the Moon back in 2021 and are looking forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to marvel at this latest piece of artwork. This is a particularly meaningful exhibition for us, as we also celebrate Holst and his connection to the Cathedral.”
The exhibition at Chichester Cathedral is the last opportunity for audiences in the South of England to see Luke Jerram’s Mars before it embarks on a tour of North America.
General admission to the exhibition is free, with donations welcome. For more information and to book tickets for Evening Viewings and special events, visit: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk.
