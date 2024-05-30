Stephen Morgan backs plan to get thousands of bobbies back on the beat to tackle street crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour candidate for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan has said Labour will put bobbies back on the beat to tackle the sharp increase in street crime which under Rishi Sunak’s watch has seen muggers and prolific pick pocketers operate with impunity.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Labour is promising to put 13,000 neighbourhood police and PCSOs back on the beat in communities across the country, visible and present in local areas, deterring crime and catching criminals, with guaranteed neighbourhood patrols.

Last week Mr Morgan revealed that the number of crime and weapon offences in Portsmouth has increased by 47% and 163% respectively since 2015/16.

Stephen Morgan with police officer

Under the Tories, 90% of crimes are going unsolved and 10,000 neighbourhood police and PCSOs have been take off our streets since 2015. The plans draw lessons from the last Labour Government’s strong action to establish neighbourhood policing and tackle street crime, but with a modern focus drawing on new technology and data analysis to drive hotspot policing to cut crime. Labour says the damage done to policing and the criminal justice system over the last fourteen years means that policing has been unable to respond to the new surge in street crime driven by serious and organised criminals. The decimation of neighbourhood policing, the collapse in charges, and the lack of focus on local community crime have all had devastating consequences for communities, the Party says. On Thursday, Labour will set out its next steps in rebuilding and renewing Britain’s broken public services, after years of decline under the Conservatives. Following its pledge to cut NHS waiting times to 18 weeks, the party will on Thursday promise to rebuild neighbourhood policing as the cornerstone of its plans to tackle crime and keep communities safe. It comes as data shows a new street crime wave is taking hold across Britain under Rishi Sunak, as half of the public say they never see a bobby on the beat. On Mr Sunak’s watch: • Snatch thefts of mobile phones have almost doubled, from 30,000 to 58,000. • Total thefts against the person (e.g. pickpocketing) have soared from 206,000 to 321,000. • Robberies have increased by 13 per cent, and by over 50 per cent since 2015. • Knife crime has increased by 7 per cent, an astonishing 80% surge compared to 2015, with over 20,000 knife-point muggings every year. • The proportion of the public reporting high levels of antisocial behaviour in their areas has reached record highs, with 20 million people experiencing or witnessing it in the last 12 months. These steep rises come as enforcement action has collapsed, with arrests having halved since 2010, including sharp drops for thefts, and as the proportion of thieves being punished for their crimes has plummeted. Labour has today received backing for its plans by former leaders from every rank of policing - the former Chief Constable, Stephen Otter, the past president of the Superintendents Association, Gavin Thomas, and former National Federation chair, Steve White. The Conservatives’ decision to slash 10,000 neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs from Britain’s streets since 2015 has “left community confidence in tatters”, Labour says.

Commenting, Labour candidate for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan said:

“Under the Tories, 90% of crimes are going unsolved as 10,000 neighbourhood police and police community support officers have been taken off our streets since 2015.

“Portsmouth people have rightly had enough. We need to get bobbies back on the beat so they are visible and present in local areas, deterring crime and catching criminals.