Stephen Morgan hosts public meeting to improve Portsmouth public transport

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan brought constituents and operators together on Saturday for a public meeting on how to improve Portsmouth buses and public transport.

In his latest Cuppa and Chat event at St Luke’s in Southsea, Mr Morgan discussed his recent successful campaign to bring £5 million investment for better Portsmouth services.

Speakers from Stagecoach, South Western Railways and Portsmouth Cycle Forum attended the event and answered questions from a packed room of Portsmouth residents.

Mr Morgan will follow up on ideas suggested by constituents at the event to ensure improvements are delivered to public transport in the city.

Stephen Morgan MP

At the event, Mr Morgan spoke about Labour’s ambitious plans to modernise the country’s transport infrastructure, overhaul Britain’s railways and give communities the power to franchise local bus services.

Commenting on the event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“Improving our local rail, bus and other transport services is of vital importance to Portsmouth people and is a key priority of mine.

“I was pleased to bring together local residents on Saturday so Portsmouth people could share their views directly with me and the transport operators on what needs to change.

“As always, I will be following up on the views, concerns and ideas raised at Saturday’s event to ensure real improvements are delivered for our city.”

Mr Morgan has a long track record of campaigning for better transport in Portsmouth. The city MP recently went on an accessibility audit with Portsmouth Disability Action Group where he saw the everyday barriers those with disabilities face when travelling.