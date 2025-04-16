Stephen Morgan named UK’s 1000th Climate Ambassador

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has become the UK’s 1,000th Climate Ambassador.

The city MP, who leads on sustainability at the Department for Education, completed the Climate Ambassadors programme which links experts working on climate and sustainability with education professionals.

The programme created by the University of Reading and funded by the government provides educational professionals with free advice on making and action on a Climate Action Plan.

The 1,000 Climate Ambassadors have engaged with more than 1,600 education settings across England.

Stephen Morgan MP

As part of the government’s sustainability and climate change strategy, all education settings have been asked to produce climate action plans that will help reduce their community’s environmental impact.

Plans cover the ABCD of climate action: Adaptation to climate risk, nurturing and measuring Biodiversity, improving Climate Education and Green Careers teaching and Decarbonisation of the education estate.

Free support is available from a range of sources to help build these plans, including Education Nature Park, the Sustainability Support for Education Hub and the Let’s Go Zero programme.

Commenting,Mr Morgan said: “The Climate Ambassadors programme is a vital part of the Department for Education’s strategy to empower schools and educators in tackling the climate crisis.

“I’m proud to be joining over 1,000 volunteers to support schools in developing and delivering their climate action plans.”

Protecting Portsmouth’s precious environment is a top priority for Mr Morgan.

He recently welcomed Environment Secretary Steve Reed to Portsmouth to discuss government plans to tackle sewage pollution and bring green jobs to the city.

In May, the Portsmouth MP will host a coffee morning in Somerstown on the topic of Clean Air and the Environment. Sign up here.