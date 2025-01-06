Stephen Morgan welcomes biggest investment into hospices and end of life care in a generation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

£100 million boost for adult and children’s hospices to ensure they have the best physical environment for care, and £26 million revenue to support children and young people’s hospices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After lobbying hard on behalf of local hospices Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan welcomed the biggest investment in a generation for hospices, announced by the government today, ensuring that hospices can continue to deliver the highest quality end of life care possible for their patients, families, and loved ones.

The £100 million funding will help hospices this year and next to provide the best end of life care to patients and their families in a supportive and dignified physical environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospices for children and young people will also receive a further £26 million revenue funding for 2025/26 through what until recently was known as the Children’s Hospice Grant.

Stephen Morgan MP

The government is committed to ensuring every person has access to high-quality end of life care and, as part of its Plan for Change is taking immediate action to rebuild the health service and deliver improved standards of care, making sure it is fit for the future.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“This is a great early Christmas present for hospices and I’m really proud that bending the ear of government ministers has paid off.

“Portsmouth hospices do a wonderful job at providing support for people with life-limiting conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This funding from our Labour Government will make a real difference to our city.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

“I’m really proud we’re able to deliver the biggest funding package for hospices in a generation.

Stephen Morgan has done a brilliant job making the case for investment in hospices and I know how invaluable hospices in Portsmouth are for so many families.

“This package will ensure they will be able to continue to deliver the compassionate care everyone deserves as they come to the end of their life in the best possible environment.”

This investment will go towards helping hospices to improve their buildings, equipment, and accommodation to ensure that patients continue to receive the best care possible.