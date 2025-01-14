Stephen Morgan welcomes Government plan to clear local backlog of 80,000 patients waiting more than 18 weeks for NHS treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has welcomed plans for more Portsmouth patients to get the treatment they need faster under a new plan to tackle hospital backlogs set out by the Prime Minister this week.

In the South East there are 1.2 million people on waiting lists at huge cost to their health.

Tackling the 7.5million strong waiting list inherited by the government so that the NHS once again meets the 18 week standard for planned treatment is a key milestone in the government’s Plan for Change.

Restoring this standard will mean patients in Portsmouth no longer have to have their lives put on hold.

Stephen Morgan MP

Currently, too many patients face long waits for appointments or surgeries and may be referred to hospitals they don’t choose at inconvenient times, while appointments and staff time are being lost to inefficiencies or inconsistencies in care.

The Labour Government’s Elective Reform Plan, published this week by NHS England, sets out a whole system approach to hitting the 18-week referral to treatment target by the end of this Parliament.

This includes opening Community Diagnostic Centres on evenings and weekends so that many more people will be able to access tests and checks while going about their daily lives, and the NHS will also increase the number of surgical hubs, which help protect planned care from the impact of seasonal and other pressures.

The plan will drive forward progress on the government’s first steps commitment to deliver 2 million extra appointments in its first year, equivalent to 40,000 every week.

The reforms will put patients first, harness technology to support staff and help the NHS to do things more efficiently.

Under the plan, 65% of patients will be treated within 18 weeks by the end of next year. Based on the size of the current waiting list, that would mean a fall of more than 450k people waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“Hundreds of residents in Portsmouth are stuck on the record long waiting lists inherited by the Labour Government at huge cost to their health.

“That’s why the reforms announced this week to cut NHS waiting times from 18 months to 18 weeks will make such a huge difference.

“With so many Portsmouth people waiting for treatment, it is more urgent than ever that we reform and invest in our NHS so it will always be there for us when we need it.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“This Government promised change and that is what I am fighting every day to deliver.

“NHS backlogs have ballooned in recent years, leaving millions of patients languishing on waiting lists, often in pain or fear. Lives on hold. Potential unfulfilled.

“This elective reform plan will deliver on our promise to end the backlogs. Millions more appointments. Greater choice and convenience for patients. Staff once again able to give the standard of care they desperately want to.

“This is a key plank of our Plan for Change, which will drive growth that puts more money in people’s pockets, secures our borders and makes the NHS fit for the future so what working people live longer, healthier, more prosperous lives.”

Mr Morgan has tirelessly campaigned to cut NHS waiting lists with people across Portsmouth backing his campaign.

