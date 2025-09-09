Stephen Morgan welcomes Labour government’s £763,000 investment to boost local transport in Portsmouth

City MP Stephen Morgan has welcomed the Labour government’s £763,000 investment in Portsmouth, celebrating the boost to local transport that will give local people greater access to jobs, education and public services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the additional resource funding, local authorities can now decide how to improve public transport and drive forward schemes that boost growth and matter most to their communities.

This could include new zero emission buses, improving accessibility, reducing congestion, and making streets safer with improved lighting and crossings for pedestrians and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as part of a wider government announcement, giving Towns and rural areas across the country an additional £104 million to improve local transport.

Stephen Morgan MP

The funding is part of a wider £2.3bn Government investment to support local transport connections, driving growth and access to opportunity as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

The Labour government has now confirmed how much funding each local authority across the country will be receiving under the Local Transport Grant, with Portsmouth confirmed to receive a significant boost.

Funding will also ensure councils can manage the delivery of projects that improve journeys to work, shops, and essential services across towns and rural areas, helping grow local economies to deliver the Plan for Change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Mr Morgan said: “In Portsmouth we know all too well that good local transport links are a lifeline for so many people.

“Reliable bus routes, safer roads to drive on, better accessibility – all these things are vital to making sure people can get to work, visit friends or take up urgent appointments.

“This Labour government recognises that. I’m pleased that ministers are providing the real funding to transform transport in our area and provide change I’ve been campaigning for locally.”

Labour’s Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Good transport connections are the foundation of thriving communities, which is why we’re backing local authorities to transform journeys for millions of people across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment will help councils to improve transport for local people – from cleaner buses to safer cycling routes – connecting communities with jobs, education and essential services.

“By putting resources directly into the hands of local leaders, we’re ensuring every part of the country benefits from better transport links that support economic growth and provide opportunity – all part of our Plan for Change.”

The investment provides unprecedented support for local transport improvements that support the Government’s Plan for Change, driving growth and access to opportunity.

Today’s £104 million resource allocation boost for local authorities follows the Government’s commitment of £2.2 billion, providing them with multi-year funding certainty to improve transport in their communities.