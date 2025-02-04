Stephen Morgan welcomes more support for Portsmouth victims of antisocial behaviour

By John Doran
Contributor
Published 4th Feb 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 15:32 BST
Stephen Morgan MP has welcomed new government measures to provide better support for victims of antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Portsmouth, ensuring that residents feel heard and protected.

The government’s plans include making case reviews more accessible and victim-focused, with independent chairs recommended to oversee reviews.

Most Popular

This aims to give victims confidence that their cases are handled fairly and objectively while providing them with a single point of contact, reducing the frustration of dealing with multiple agencies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the government’s broader efforts to address ASB, Mr Morgan welcomed the introduction of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which includes:

Stephen Morgan MPplaceholder image
Stephen Morgan MP

the restoration of visible police patrols,bespoke training for neighbourhood officers,the recruitment of an additional 13,000 police officers, PCSOs, and special constables in dedicated neighbourhood policing roles, anda named officer for every community to turn to for support.

The City MP has also praised the government’s commitment to publish a new victims’ code which will clarify that victims of criminal antisocial behaviour fall within its scope and will be entitled to access support services.

Mr Morgan has been a strong advocate for a more victim-focused approach to tackling ASB in Portsmouth. He highlighted the importance of the government’s pledge to improve communication between agencies, provide better training for officers, and ensure that cases are dealt with efficiently and fairly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting, Mr Morgan said: “The impact of antisocial behaviour on the daily lives of people in Portsmouth can be devastating.

“I know from speaking with constituents that for too long they have not had their needs met and have often faced barriers accessing support.

“I am pleased to see these new measures from the government, which will ensure victims are listened to, supported, and can trust that their cases will be handled fairly.”

Mr Morgan regularly meets with local police to discuss how to tackle antisocial behaviour and make Portsmouth streets safer.

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice