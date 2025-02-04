Stephen Morgan welcomes more support for Portsmouth victims of antisocial behaviour

Stephen Morgan MP has welcomed new government measures to provide better support for victims of antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Portsmouth, ensuring that residents feel heard and protected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government’s plans include making case reviews more accessible and victim-focused, with independent chairs recommended to oversee reviews.

This aims to give victims confidence that their cases are handled fairly and objectively while providing them with a single point of contact, reducing the frustration of dealing with multiple agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the government’s broader efforts to address ASB, Mr Morgan welcomed the introduction of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which includes:

Stephen Morgan MP

the restoration of visible police patrols,bespoke training for neighbourhood officers,the recruitment of an additional 13,000 police officers, PCSOs, and special constables in dedicated neighbourhood policing roles, anda named officer for every community to turn to for support.

The City MP has also praised the government’s commitment to publish a new victims’ code which will clarify that victims of criminal antisocial behaviour fall within its scope and will be entitled to access support services.

Mr Morgan has been a strong advocate for a more victim-focused approach to tackling ASB in Portsmouth. He highlighted the importance of the government’s pledge to improve communication between agencies, provide better training for officers, and ensure that cases are dealt with efficiently and fairly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Mr Morgan said: “The impact of antisocial behaviour on the daily lives of people in Portsmouth can be devastating.

“I know from speaking with constituents that for too long they have not had their needs met and have often faced barriers accessing support.

“I am pleased to see these new measures from the government, which will ensure victims are listened to, supported, and can trust that their cases will be handled fairly.”

Mr Morgan regularly meets with local police to discuss how to tackle antisocial behaviour and make Portsmouth streets safer.