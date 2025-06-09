Stroke survivor turned volunteer inspires others during Volunteers’ Week

Simon Brain began volunteering at Queen Alexandra Hospital after surviving a devastating stroke during an army training exercise at the age of 49. The stroke left him paralysed down the left side of his body and in urgent need of life-saving thrombolysis treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his recovery at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Simon began volunteering as a test patient for medical examinations, an experience that sparked his passion for supporting the NHS. Since then, he has continued to give his time and experience to help others, support clinical education, and shape improvements for future patients.

“This Volunteers’ Week, I want to encourage others to consider volunteering, whether that’s offering a few hours to support your local hospital, taking part in research trials, or joining community projects,” Simon said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m frequently asked why I volunteer, and the answer is always simple: to give back. I want to help improve the stroke journey for others, whether that’s through better medication, therapy, or equipment.”

Simon on Armed Forces Day

Simon’s volunteer work is wide-ranging. From attending meetings and events to supporting disability and veteran initiatives, he’s made a meaningful impact across the Trust.

“Every day is different, and that’s what I love about it. I’m passionate about supporting those with disabilities and championing veteran affairs. It’s incredibly rewarding to know I’m making a difference,” he added.

At Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), volunteers play a vital role in enhancing patient care. From guiding visitors and working in the charity shop to supporting services like Chaplaincy, Pharmacy, and Dementia Services, volunteers bring compassion and connection to every corner of the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline O’Connor, Voluntary Services Manager at PHU, said: “The Trust is proud to have over 500 dedicated volunteers, including members of the Patient, Family, and Carers Collaborative (PFCC) which is a group that helps shape patient experience through feedback, audits, and meetings. The PFCC is chaired by a volunteer and supported by the Patient Experience Team to ensure every voice is heard.”

Simon

In 2024, Simon was recognised nationally for his contribution and appointed one of just three Patient Safety Partners at PHU. He now supports the Surgery Division at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, bringing a crucial patient perspective to improving safety and care.

To learn more about volunteering and how you can get involved, visit the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust website.