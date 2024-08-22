Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students and staff at The Harbour School in Portsmouth are celebrating an impressive set of GCSE results.

This year, 76 students sat their GCSEs at the school, which provides alternative provision for young people with social, emotional, and mental health needs.

Nick Morley, Headteacher of The Harbour School, expressed his pride in the students' achievements, saying: "At The Harbour School, we recognise that all our students face unique challenges, and their resilience makes these results particularly special. I am incredibly proud of each student collecting their GCSE results today. Their hard work and determination genuinely embody our core values of Grow, Learn, and Achieve. It has been wonderful to witness their development, and I look forward to supporting them as they take their next steps."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harbour School operates across four campuses in Portsmouth, offering both specialist places and Alternative Provision for students with a range of developmental needs. Through a challenging and engaging curriculum, along with tailored interventions and cultural capital activities, the school aims to raise the aspirations of every student.

Danni-Mai celebrates her GCSE results from The Harbour School

Individual academic achievements this year included Katy, who achieved 9 qualifications, grade 4 – 9, with a grade 6 in English Language and a grade 5 in History GCSE and Rodney who achieved 6 qualifications, grade 4 – 9, with grade 6 in English Language and grade 7 in Geography GCSE.

Additionally, students like Isabelle, Connor, Danni-Mai and Albie demonstrated remarkable determination, resilience and commitment to achieve some fantastic results across the subjects that they sat in the summer term.

The Harbour School is part of the Delta Education Trust and is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment. The school works closely with families and multi-agency partners to support students and make a positive impact on young lives in Portsmouth.

To find out more about The Harbour School, please visit:https://theharbourschoolportsmouth.com