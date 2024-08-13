Sue Ryder encourages Portsmouth residents to donate unwanted furniture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National healthcare charity, Sue Ryder is urging Portsmouth locals, who have any pre-loved, good quality furniture items, to consider donating them to its Fratton Park shop, at The Pompey Centre, to help the charity be there when it matters for everyone approaching the end of life or dealing with the death of a loved one.

Sue Ryder, which provides palliative care and bereavement support services, is encouraging anyone thinking about updating their home furnishings to donate they’re unwanted pieces, as it is in desperate need of good quality stock to turn into funds for the charity’s important work.

Whether it's a wardrobe that no longer compliments a bedroom, a sofa that is no longer on trend, or a chest of drawers you’ve fallen out of love with, donating to Sue Ryder couldn’t be easier. Simply call or visit your local Sue Ryder shop to arrange collection or visit the Sue Ryder website to submit your request to arrange a hassle-free pick up.

Commenting on the charity’s need for furniture donations Sue Ryder’s Regional Manager, Anthony Barlow, said;

“Updating your home furnishings and redecorating can be really exciting, but often, getting rid of the pieces you no longer want can be awkward and inconvenient. Whether they are small or large, donating your good quality items and booking Sue Ryder’s free furniture collection service couldn’t be easier.

“Not only can we stop decent, functional furniture from going to landfill; by giving it a new lease of life, we can turn these discarded pieces into funds to help support those dealing with grief or facing a terminal illness.”

To donate quality furniture to Sue Ryder and book your free furniture collection, please visit www.sueryder.org/book or call Sue Ryder’s Fratton Park shop on 02392 294 501 for more details.