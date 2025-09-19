Sue Ryder shop praised for keeping Hampshire homes safe and warm

Staff and volunteers at the Sue Ryder shop in Waterlooville are celebrating after being commended by the charity for their efforts to support the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the ‘Safe and Warm with Sue Ryder’ partnership with energy network SGN, the shop team has been providing vital advice on topics including reducing bills and managing debt, to help residents maintain a safe and warm home.

The Wellington Way shop has also been actively raising awareness about carbon monoxide (CO) alarms and promoting the benefits of the free Priority Services Register (PSR), which supports people with additional needs during power cuts and loss of gas supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterlooville’s Sue Ryder shop is one of five to be praised by the palliative and bereavement support charity, having recorded more than 220 supportive conversations with shoppers since the project began.

John Topp, the Waterlooville shop manager

John Topp, the Waterlooville shop manager, said: “Our Sue Ryder shop sits at the heart of our community, and we are delighted to have been recognised for the role we’ve played in helping local people. By providing advice, information, and tools, we’ve been able to support individuals and families to stay safe and warm in their homes.”

Martin Wildsmith, Chief Commercial Officer at Sue Ryder, said: “It’s been just six months since we launched our partnership with SGN, with 88 of our Sue Ryder shop teams across the South East working hard to keep their communities safe and warm. Since the beginning, we have achieved over 15,000 interactions in total across the region, providing vital information on energy support. A special thank you and congratulations to the Waterlooville team for their exceptional efforts in helping to make a difference to their local community.”

As we move into the Autumn months, Sue Ryder is encouraging people to take a moment to think about how they - and their friends and family - can stay safe and warm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSR is free to sign up for anyone who is vulnerable or requires extra support. This includes those of pensionable age, have a disability, are chronically ill, are pregnant, or with young children under 5. To register, visit: sueryder.org/priority

To find out more about staying safe and warm, visit: sue ryder.org/ safe andwarm