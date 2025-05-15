Suella Braverman welcomes major funding boost for Rowans Hospice

Rowans Hospice has received a significant increase in support this week, with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB) announcing an additional £1.4 million in funding. This new commitment brings total annual funding for the hospice to over £2.2 million—more than double the previous amount.

For over 30 years, Rowans Hospice has been a pillar of strength and support for local families providing not only care but also emotional solace, dignity, and hope to thousands across Hampshire. Despite its vital role in the community, the hospice has long faced financial pressures due to limited public funding, placing a reliance on generous public donations as well as a significant strain on dedicated staff as demand for services continues to grow.

Commenting on the news, Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham and Waterlooville said: "This is a huge win for our community and a cause that is very close to my heart. I have been fighting hard for increased support for Rowans Hospice, raising the issue at every level and in Parliament. I’m thrilled that the ICB has responded to our calls. This funding will help secure the future of a much-loved and much-needed local institution."

"Rowans has provided exceptional care to countless families over the three decades. It’s a foundation of our community, and I’m proud to have played a role in ensuring it receives the support it deserves."

Suella Braverman MP with Rowans Hospice Chief Executive Iain Cameron and Clinical Director Jo Fricker.

CEO of Rowans Hospice, Iain Cameron said: “At a time of immense financial pressure across the healthcare system, I am delighted that the ICB are taking an equitable approach to commissioning End of Life Care in the county, and we are so grateful for their support. Whereas this increase is welcome and recognises the part we play in the local system, it is important to stress that we still rely heavily on the generous community of Southeast Hampshire to provide the remaining 78% funding that we require to deliver our vital services to those who need us most."

“The recent investment in our services represents a critical and long-overdue step in securing the future of Rowans Hospice. I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Suella Braverman MP for her personal and proactive support. Beyond offering her endorsement, she advocated on our behalf and championed the needs of the Hospice. Mrs Braverman’s understanding of the Hospice’s value to the local community has been instrumental, and I remain profoundly grateful for her contribution.”

Thanks to this funding boost, the hospice can now move forward with greater security, continuing to serve the people of Hampshire with the dignity, compassion, and professionalism it is renowned for.