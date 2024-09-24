Summer Fair at Hayling Island Care Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wimborne Care Home hosted their annual summer fair.

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Wimborne to enjoy a Summer Fete that was held in the home’s ground.

Wimborne hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, tombola stall, live enternainment from the Hayling Huggers, bean bag toss tournements and of course everyone loves walking around the variety of craft stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Wimborne Care Home made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Party in full swing!

Resident, June said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Sarah Peach General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Wimborne are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”