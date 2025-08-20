Sunbeam 1000HP engine to be fired up at Beaulieu's Ineternational Autojumble

The iconic vehicle was the first to break the 200mph barrier. In an ambitious long-term project, the National Motor Museum has been meticulously restoring ‘The Slug’ with the goal of returning it to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the 100th anniversary of its record-breaking run in 2027. Visitors to the International Autojumble will be among the first in years to see the record-breaking vehicle’s engine roar to life in public, as the National Motor Museum team start it upnearby the Beaulieu Arena at 2pm on Sunday 7th September. Be sure to follow Beaulieu on social media and visit their website for the latest updates.

The highly anticipated Autojumble is best known for its vibrant stands and extensive selection of rare spare parts, making it the perfect event for those working on a motoring project. Additionally, visitors can browse a wide variety of automobilia and vintage treasures, including clothing and homeware. Filled with knowledgeable stallholders, many of whom have been exhibiting at the Autojumble for decades, the stands offer a fantastic opportunity to receive expert advice, discover hidden gems and snap up great bargains.

Another exciting announcement for this year’s event is the attendance of renowned custom car builder Andy Saunders and acclaimed artist Maxime Xavier, each bringing their latest unique creations. Visitors will have the chance to view Andy’s impressive Daroo 1/3, a meticulous recreation of the original Dodge Daroo that debuted on the 1967 show circuit. Working from only six reference photos, Andy rebuilt this legendary car from the ground up. Also on display will be Maxime’s striking Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit, titled Spirits of Genius. This hand-painted art car depicts four of the world’s most iconic artworks: The Great Wave by Hokusai, The Kiss by Klimt, A Bigger Splash by Hockney and Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe.

Alongside a vast and eclectic mix of motoring stands in the fields, the renowned International Autojumble has a range of other exciting features, including the Bonhams | Cars Auction. Taking place in the Arena on Saturday 6th September, this live auction will feature an impressive selection of classic vehicles, from a 1928 Singer 10/26 Van to a 1985 Zimmer Golden Spirit, all going under the hammer. Visitors will be able to see many of the stunning vehicles up for auction outside the marquee throughout the weekend. An assortment of unique automobilia will also be auctioned on Friday 5th September. To attend the auction, visitors must purchase a catalogue either by contacting Bonhams directly or by buying one at visitor reception on Friday 5th or Saturday 6th September. View the current list of lots here, with more to be added soon.

New for 2025, classic car owners will be able to display their motor as part of an exciting display within the show. The Classic Car Park will showcase any vehicle built in 2000 or earlier, regardless of make, model or condition, promising a fantastic and diverse line up. Judges will select a Show Favourite on both days of the event, and the winner will be awarded a trophy. Classic Car Park ticketholders can enjoy the advantage of immediate entry into the Autojumble from the display, allowing for effortless access to explore everything on offer. Plus, tickets include access to the whole Beaulieu attraction. Classic Car Park tickets are available now at www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble/classic-car-park/ until 2pm on 29th August or until capacity is reached, so early booking is advised to secure a space.

For those looking to sell their vehicle, the Automart provides an unbeatable opportunity to advertise it to thousands of passionate motoring enthusiasts. Whether it’s a restoration project or a pristine motor ready to drive away, all makes, models, and conditions are welcome. A space in the Automart includes admission to the Autojumble and the entire Beaulieu attraction across both action-packed days. For immaculate classics, the Dealermart also features an excellent selection of vehicles for sale from traders.

Advance one and two-day visitor tickets are available to book now until 2pm on 29th August when they will change to standard and on-the-day pricing. For additional benefits including priority parking, early entry into the showground and a complimentary showguide, a limited number of premium tickets are also available. For full details and to book your tickets, visit www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble/tickets/. For Exhibitor bookings, visit www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble/exhibitors/ or contact the events team at [email protected] or 01590 614614.

Tickets for Beaulieu’s International Autojumble include admission to the whole Beaulieu attraction. Showgoers can discover the new Icons of F1 display in the National Motor Museum, re-live the cars from their past in the new We Had One Of Those interactive display and explore newly opened rooms in Palace House. Other great features include medieval Beaulieu Abbey, the Monorail, Secret Army Exhibition, the Brabazon Restaurant, and Little Beaulieu, the adventure play area.

