Super Seven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at The Portsmouth Grammar School have been receiving offers to continue their studies at some of the top universities in the world. Amongst these are six pupils who have been offered places at Oxford and Cambridge colleges and one pupil who will be heading to the United States to study at Harvard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Achieving places at these topflight universities requires a great deal of commitment to your studies,” says Mr David Wickes, Head of The Portsmouth Grammar School. “They deserve to be very proud of their achievement.”

The pupils who have received offers at Oxbridge colleges are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophia C, to read Architecture at Queen’s College, Cambridge

Alex, who has been offered a place at Harvard University in the USA.

Tilly C, to read Psychology at Cambridge

Grace G, to read History at Corpus Christ College, Cambridge

Harry C, to read Master’s in Chemistry (MChem) at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford

Jiali H, to read Psychology & Linguistics at Oxford

Mr David Wickes, Head of The Portsmouth Grammar School with the pupils who have secured offers from Oxford and Cambridge.

Marinela P, to read History & Politics at Oxford

Alex B has been offered a place at Harvard to read Economics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These pupils follow a strong tradition of PGS pupils going to study at Oxbridge colleges, with almost 700 pupils having taken places there since the school opened. “Earlier this academic year we unveiled new boards celebrating the school’s proud history of producing students who go on to study at Oxford and Cambridge,” continued Mr Wickes. “Almost 500 OPs are listed that have gone on to Oxbridge colleges since the early 1980s, demonstrating the high level of academic excellence at PGS that continues today.”

“I remember doing a little fist pump in the air when I read the letter,” said Jiali who has an offer to read Psychology & Linguistics at Oxford. “My mum full-on screamed when I told her. If you’re thinking of applying to Oxbridge, my biggest piece of advice is to believe that you can do it. I used to think I’d never get in and then I went to the open day, met the current students, and realised that they are also just human.”

"I was in the library when I found out about my offer, and it was silent working, so I had to keep quiet,” said Harry, who joined PGS in Year 7 and has been offered a place to read Chemistry at Oxford. “I am excited about heading to Oxford though and I’m looking forward to the rowing there.”

“I was in the Sixth Form Café when I opened the email from Cambridge Admissions and was struck by an overwhelming feeling of shock and elation, followed by tears down the phone with my parents who were equally as excited,” said Tilly C, who joined PGS for Sixth Form. “I am keen to immerse myself in all aspects of life in Cambridge. From the societies, libraries, socials and rowing!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am most looking forward to the freedom and independence that Cambridge provides with their history course, as I am given the opportunity to study the parts of history that truly interest me,” said Grace. “I was very shocked upon getting my offer as I truly believed my interview went extremely badly!”

“After seeing the offer, I think the easiest way to say it is that I melted in my chair and then went to call my mum,” said Sophia, who joined PGS in Year 3. “I'm excited to study architecture at Cambridge since I find it fascinating how architecture connects both culture, design, and science. This is especially so since the optional modules provide perspectives for topics less closely connected to architecture but can be applied to the design.”

Alex B has been offered a place to read Economics at the prestigious Harvard University in the United States. "I am most looking forward to campus life in a different country and experiencing everything that it has to offer,” said Alex. “I was ecstatic upon hearing the offer, it had been a very long process. When I applied to universities in America as an international student, it felt like I was playing a board game that I didn’t know the rules to. My advice would be to make sure you take all the help that is offered to you if you are thinking of applying abroad.”

The university application process is still ongoing for many pupils. Applicants for the particularly competitive Medicine and Dentistry courses are still in the rigorous round of interviews with a range of universities including the University of Edinburgh and Imperial College London, Exeter University, Kings College London, and Cardiff University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other pupils have already received offers for courses ranging from Data Science, Aerospace Engineering, Astrophysics and Law to Neuroscience, Acoustics & Music Technology, Journalism, Microbiology, Classics & the Ancient World and Theatre & Performance Studies which show the diversity of interest, depth of knowledge and achievement from our pupils.

“The diversity of academic interests amongst our Sixth Form pupils is clear from the range of subjects they are planning to study beyond The Portsmouth Grammar School,” concludes Mr Wickes. “They have secured offers at some of best universities in the country and indeed the world. Our focus now is to continue to support them to achieve these strong aspirations over the coming months.”