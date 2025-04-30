Superyacht captain and Clipper skipper joins the Beaulieu River team as moorings manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experienced sailor Rupert Parkhouse has joined the Beaulieu River team as the new Moorings Manager for Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour.

The former skipper of offshore windfarm support vessels, operating in the North Sea, brings more than 30 years of sailing knowledge to help serve berth and mooring holders.

The Lymington father-of-two skippered an ocean racing yacht in the 2002 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race endurance challenge. He has also worked as the captain of superyachts during his career, which began as a 16-year-old dinghy instructor.

Rupert, aged 56, said: “The Beaulieu River is a beautiful place to work. I have spent my entire career at sea and look forward to bringing that experience to deliver the best service for customers, who can find me in the Harbour Office for enquiries or a chat.”

New Beaulieu River Moorings Manager Rupert Parkhouse

The new Moorings Manager holds a Master certificate from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and previously worked as a Yachtmaster Instructor and Examiner. He now enjoys taking to the water on his classic motorboat during his spare time.

Harbour Master Wendy Stowe said: “With his extensive experience, Rupert is a great addition to our Beaulieu River team who can use his vast boating knowledge to help customers.”

Rupert replaces recently retired Moorings Officer Jane Paull and joins the Beaulieu River team as work is completed on the transformation of the boatshed. New waterfront offices, with panoramic views across the river, and workshops will open in time for the summer season – offering opportunities for marine-based businesses to relocate to one of the most desirable marinas on the south coast.

A new marina shop and chandlery are part of the £2m redevelopment, which will offer an expanded range of quality food and drink, gifts and boating supplies.

Notes of interest are being taken for the new offices and workshop units, and preference will be given to tenants who provide value-added services for boat owners on the marina’s 200 fully-serviced walk-ashore pontoon berths and 300 river moorings, as well as more than 10,000 visitors who stay there each year. For more details and rentals see www.beaulieuriver.co.uk/boatyard-redevelopment, email [email protected] or call 01590 616200.

About the Beaulieu River

Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour was ranked as one of the UK’s best marinas by being placed in the top 5% of 5 Gold Anchors winners by The Yacht Harbour Association. It was also voted the best place for sailors to call home when it won the prestigious Marina of the Year title in British Yachting’s awards in 2022, and came runner-up in TYHA’s Coastal Marina of the Year (over 250 berths) in 2024.

At the gateway to the New Forest National Park, it provides habitats for more than 200 species of birdlife. The custodianship of the Montagu family for over four centuries has kept it special, yet it is only a short sail from the yachting hub of Cowes.

A packed events calendar offers regular opportunities to bring together new and old friends in the Beaulieu River community, while a restaurant, pub and tea shop are on the doorstep at the 18th century shipbuilding village of Buckler’s Hard with its maritime museum.